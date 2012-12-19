Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings assigns 'AA/F1+' long- and short-term ratings to
Orange County, California's (the county) approximately $268.5 million pension
obligation bonds (POBs) 2013 series A.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings for the county:
--Implied general obligation bonds at 'AA+';
--$50.2 million refunding recovery bonds series 2005 at 'AA';
--$22.7 million taxable POBs, series 1996A (economically defeased in 2000) at
'AA';
--$24.9 million taxable POBs, series 1997A (economically defeased in 2000) at
'AA',
Orange County Public Financing Authority (OCPFA)
--$21.3 million lease revenue bonds, series 2006 at 'AA';
--$124.4 million lease revenue refunding bonds series 2005 at 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation during the week of Jan. 7, 2013.
SECURITY:
The POBs and recovery bonds are absolute and unconditional obligations of the
county imposed by law, and are payable from all lawfully available funds. The
implied GO rating is based upon a pledge of unlimited ad valorem property tax.
Lease obligations (lease revenue bonds and certificates of participation) are
secured by lease payments made by the county's general fund for use and
occupancy of various leased assets, subject to abatement.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
WEALTHY AND DIVERSE ECONOMY: The county benefits from a large, diverse, and
wealthy economic base, which has consistently outperformed the state and nation.
HEALTHY FINANCIAL POSITION: The county's financial position remains strong,
bolstered by solid fund balance levels and pro-active efforts to control
expenditure growth.
EXPOSURE TO STATE FINANCES: The county relies on state funding for many of its
programs and is subject to revenue reductions as the state seeks to balance its
own budget.
LOW DEBT LEVELS: Direct debt levels are very low due to infrequent issuance, and
amortization is rapid.
SUBSTANTIAL PENSION LIABILITIES: The county's pension system has a large and
growing unfunded liability which is likely to require increased county
contributions despite recent pension reforms.
CREDIT PROFILE:
DIVERSE AND WEALTHY ECONOMY
Orange County's credit strength relies primarily on its large, diverse and
wealthy economic base. Its proximity to the Los Angeles, Riverside and San
Diego areas provides ready access to the substantial southern California
economy. Additionally, the county has consistently attracted an outsized share
of the region's wealth.
Home values in Orange County have fared better than most regions nationally.
Taxable assessed value (TAV) declined just 1.4% in 2010 and 0.4% in 2011 before
returning to growth in 2012 and 2013. Unemployment rates have traditionally
bettered those for the region, state, and nation, and continue to do so.
Unemployment fell to 7.1% in September 2012. Income and wealth indicators are
substantially higher than state and national averages, and per capita TAV is
also high at approximately $141,000.
SOLID RESERVES DESPITE RECENT BUDGET STRAINS
The county's financial position remains sound despite repeated drawdowns of fund
balance in fiscal years 2008 through 2011. The county ended fiscal year 2011
with available fund balance of $267 million, equivalent to a healthy 10% of
general fund spending. This balance includes approximately $266 million in fund
balance categorized as non-spendable under GASB 54. This reflects the county's
pre-payment of pension expenses for the following fiscal year.
Fitch includes such amounts in its measure of available fund balance since the
county's pension obligation is unaffected by the timing of its payment.
Management projects improved fund balances for fiscal 2012, which Fitch
considers reasonable given recent revenue gains. Renewed drawdowns of fund
balance would be likely to increase downwards rating pressure.
Management efforts to maintain structural balance may be challenged by a recent
dispute with the state of California over local revenues. The dispute began
with the state's action to redirect approximately $49.5 million in county
vehicle license fees as part of its 2012 budget. The county responded by
withholding approximately $73 million in state revenue. The timeframe for
resolution of this dispute is unclear. County management has identified
one-time funds to offset the potential loss of disputed funds for fiscals 2012
and 2013. However, additional cuts would be required to address ongoing revenue
losses should the state prevail.
County projections for the next five years currently show balanced operations,
though they assume that disputed state funds are retained. The county addressed
sizable budget gaps in prior years through the elimination of more than 1,500
positions, wage freezes, and substantial revisions to retirement benefits as
well as the use of reserves cited above. After five years of such efforts,
future budget gaps could prove more difficult for the county to overcome.
However, Fitch's ratings on the county's debt assume the county will implement
sufficient recurring solutions to any gaps that might arise.
LOW DEBT, LARGE PENSION LIABILITIES
Direct debt levels are very low primarily as a result of limited new debt
issuance. Overall debt levels are moderate at 2.3% of TAV and $3,245 per
capita. Amortization is rapid with 100% of general fund-supported debt repaid
within 10 years.
Offsetting the positive debt position are the county's pension liabilities,
which remain substantial with an unfunded actuarial accrued liability of $4.6
billion (1% of TAV) as of fiscal 2012. Under Fitch's assumption of 7% annual
investment returns the funded ratio for the county's pension system is weak at
62%. Recent pension reforms should reduce costs in the long term. However,
county pension contribution requirements are likely to grow over the next five
years. The county also restructured other post-employment benefits (OPEB) for
most employees and retirees in 2007 and 2008, resulting in a significant
reduction to OPEB liabilities and annual payments.