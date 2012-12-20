Kenya expects mostly get poor rainfall in March-May
NAIROBI, Feb 14 Kenya is expected to receive poor rainfall in the main March to May rainy season, the meteorological office said, a situation which could exacerbate an already acute drought.
Dec 20 - On the effective date of Jan. 14, 2013, Fitch Ratings will confirm the short-term 'F1+' rating assigned to the City of San Jose Financing Authority taxable/tax-exempt lease revenue commercial paper notes (the notes). The confirmation of the rating is in connection with the amendment and restatement of the irrevocable, direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) currently provided severally by State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street, rated 'A+/F1+', Outlook Stable) and California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS, rated 'AA+/F1+, Outlook Stable). On Jan. 14, 2013, the effective date of the amended and restated LOC, CalSTRS will be removed as a several LOC provider and State Street will be the sole LOC provider. The amended and restated LOC provided solely by State Street in the amount of $93,435,750 will provide full and sufficient coverage of $87,000,000 in principal amount of the notes, plus interest coverage in the amount of $6,435,750, due upon the maturity of the notes. Note issuance is limited to the coverage provided by the LOC. The rating will expire upon the earliest of: March 15, 2013, the 'Stated Expiration Date' as defined in the amended and restated LOC, as such date may be extended; any prior termination of the amended and restated LOC. Barclays Capital continues to be the dealer for the notes. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Rating Criteria', Feb. 28, 2012; --'Rating Guidelines for Commercial Paper Note Programs Issued with External Support', March 19, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Commercial Paper Note Programs Issued with External Support
NAIROBI, Feb 14 Kenya is expected to receive poor rainfall in the main March to May rainy season, the meteorological office said, a situation which could exacerbate an already acute drought.
LONDON, Feb 14 Higher-rated euro zone government bond yields edged lower early on Tuesday in the face of an uncertain political and monetary policy outlook.
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits