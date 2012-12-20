(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We lowered our long-term ratings on global multiline insurer AXA group
and its core insurance operating entities to 'A+' from 'AA-' on Dec. 18, 2012.
-- Under our criteria, we consider AXA Assurances IARD Mutuelle as a core
subsidiary of the AXA group.
-- Consequently, we are lowering our unsolicited public information
ratings on AXA Assurances IARD Mutuelle to 'A+pi' from 'AA-pi'.
Rating Action
On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its unsolicited
public information ('pi') rating on France-based mutual insurer AXA Assurances
IARD Mutuelle to 'A+pi' from 'AA-pi'.
Rationale
The downgrade follows our lowering of the ratings on global multiline insurer
AXA group and its core insurance operating entities (see "Global Multiline
Insurer AXA Group Ratings Lowered To 'A+' On Pressure On Capital Adequacy;
Outlook Stable," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal on
Dec. 18, 2012).
The rating on AXA Assurances IARD Mutuelle reflects our view of its core
subsidiary status within the AXA group, under our criteria.
The ratings on AXA group's core insurance operating entities incorporate the
group's very strong competitive position, supportive management and corporate
strategy, and very strong earnings potential, in our opinion. Partly
offsetting these positives is the group's risk-adjusted capital adequacy
according to Standard & Poor's criteria.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9,
2011
-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
AXA Assurances IARD Mutuelle (Unsolicited Ratings)
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+pi/--/-- AA-pi/--/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+pi/--/-- AA-pi/--/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)