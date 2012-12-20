(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Empresa Nacional de Autopista S.A. (ENA) announced an approval by the Cabinet of the Republic of Panama of the 'paso libre' program. The temporary program essentially allows vehicles to use Corredor Norte and Corredor Sur on a toll-free basis. Fitch considers the temporary program neutral to the credit quality of ENA Norte and Sur Trusts. According to ENA, the objective of the temporary measure is to alleviate traffic congestion resulting from substantial ongoing road improvement works in Panama City, particularly during the holiday season. The program is scheduled to commence Dec. 19 through Dec. 24, 2012. Pursuant to the decree adopted by the Cabinet, ENA anticipates prepaying the estimated amount of tolls that are expected to be foregone by means of the 'paso libre' initiative. Accordingly, ENA is expected to pay to the related Panamanian Concentration Account of ENA Norte Trust USD1, 390,000. In addition, ENA is expected to pay to the related Panamanian Concentration Account of ENA Sur Trust USD1,370,000. The amounts were based on a formula that takes into account holiday traffic volumes for both roads in previous years, and overall traffic growth year-over-year. In Fitch's view, the revenue generated from ENA's compensation amounts is in line with our toll collection projections for the period, and therefore, no material effect on cash flow estimations on neither Trust is envisaged at this point. Empresa Nacional de Autopista S.A. (ENA), is an entity wholly owned by the government of Panama and with the purpose of acquiring companies that have been granted concessions for the construction, maintenance, and operation of toll roads. ENA is financially autonomous and supervised by the General Comptroller of the Republic of Panama (Contraloria General de la Republica de Panama). Corredor Norte is an instrumental road for commuters and commercial traffic. The road connects Albrook airport in the West, to Brisas del Golf, in the East of Panama City, and serves a large commuter base with growing economic and commercial activities. Corredor Sur is a critical link for commuters and commercial traffic. The road connects Panama City's international airport in Tocumen to the central business district (CBD) where a higher concentration of employment and commercial activities exists. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)