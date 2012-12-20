(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Under the process for restructuring the Spanish banking sector, banks
classified in Group 1 will have to transfer certain assets to the asset
management company, SAREB, by the end of this year.
-- This will include part of the collateral in the Spanish mortgage
covered bond programs (cedulas hipotecarias) of Catalunya Banc S.A., NCG Banco
S.A., and Bankia S.A.
-- This asset transfer will affect the overcollateralization levels of
the mortgage covered bonds and therefore may potentially negatively affect the
ratings.
-- We are therefore placing the 'BBB' ratings on the mortgage covered
bond programs of Catalunya Banc and NCG Banco on CreditWatch with negative
implications, while the 'BBB+' rating on Bankia's covered bond program remains
on CreditWatch negative.
Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had placed on
CreditWatch with negative implications the 'BBB' ratings on the Spanish mortgage
covered bond programs (cedulas hipotecarias) and all related issuances of
Catalunya Banc, S.A. and NCG Banco, S.A. Meanwhile, the 'BBB+' rating on the
cedulas hipotecarias of Bankia S.A. remains on CreditWatch negative, where it
was originally placed on June 1, 2012.
This action is in view of the next steps these three banks will have to take
in the restructuring and recapitalization process of the Spanish banking
sector. Under this process, Spanish banks in Group 1 will need to transfer by
Dec. 31, 2012, part of the collateral of their covered bonds to SAREB
(Sociedad de Gestion de Activos procedentes de la Reestructuracion Bancaria).
In this process, the three banks will have to transfer certain assets, part of
which are mortgage loans granted to developers. This transfer will affect
overcollateralization levels of the covered bonds and could therefore
negatively affect the ratings on the covered bonds, in our view.
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch on these covered bond programs once the
asset transfer has taken place and we have received information from the three
banks on the final mortgage books and outstanding mortgage covered bonds, so
that we can review the credit and cash flows on the covered bond programs.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global Covered Bond Characteristics And Rating Summary Q3 2012, Nov.
6, 2012
-- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26,
2012
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
-- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative
To From
Catalunya Banc, S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
BBB/Watch Neg BBB/ Negative
NCG Banco, S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
BBB/Watch Neg BBB/ Negative
Ratings Remaining on CreditWatch
Bankia S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
BBB+/Watch Neg
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)