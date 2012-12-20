Overview
-- We expect Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to complete the sale
of individual life and group retirement services in early 2013.
-- We are affirming our ratings on HLA and HLIC and downgrading HILRE.
-- The stable outlook means we expect capitalization to remain strong in
HLA and HLIC and earnings to improve modestly for the group benefits business.
Rating Action
On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its financial
strength ratings on Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co. (HLA) and Hartford
Life Insurance Co. (HLIC) and lowered its financial strength rating on
Hartford International Life Reassurance Corp. (HILRE) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The
outlooks are stable.
Rationale
HILRE has assumed primarily corporate-owned life insurance business originally
written by HLIC; the company writes no new business. Our downgrade of HILRE
primarily reflects our view that the business is in runoff and this entity
will not be sold. HILRE has extremely strong capitalization to support run-off
liabilities with approximately 50% redundancy at 'AAA' according to our model,
and relatively stable statutory net income of approximately $5 million. Thus,
we consider its overall creditworthiness to be good.
The affirmations on HLA and HLIC reflect our renewed belief in the continued
commitment of management to the group benefits business. Hartford's
competitive position in this market remains strong and sustainable, with a No.
2 market position in group disability (in terms of fully insured in-force
premiums) and No. 6 position in group life. The segment's financial
performance has also improved modestly, and we expect it to remain stable as
the company focuses on pricing discipline and achieving its target returns on
new business. We also see strategic alignment with sales in the property and
casualty commercial lines. Finally, given the successful sale of the
individual life and retirement plans businesses, we believe that pressure to
divest the group benefits division has significantly lessened.
HLIC is the main counterparty to the retirement plans transaction with Mass
Mutual, an additional incentive to maintain the capital and rating of this
entity. The company is also strategically important because it has a New York
state license to write group life and disability policies, which HLA lacks.
Our rating on Hartford Life and Annuity, the main counterparty for the sale of
Hartford's individual life business, is unaffected by these rating actions.
Outlook
The outlook on all three entities is stable. We expect earnings to remain
stable or to improve modestly for the group benefits business, with generally
accepted accounting principles adjusted return on revenues of at least 2% for
2012. We would consider a negative rating action on HLA and HLIC if the market
positions in either group disability or group life were to deteriorate
significantly, or earnings fail to improve during the next 1-2 years. We
expect capitalization to remain commensurate with the life group overall at
'A' redundancy.
We would downgrade HILRE if capitalization were to decline below 'AAA'. There
is no upside for this rating under our current run-off criteria.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Hartford International Life Reassurance Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- A-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
Hartford Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2
Senior Unsecured A-