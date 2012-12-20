Dec 20 - U.S.-based seismic services company Geokinetics Holdings Inc. failed to make a $14.6 million interest payment on its 9.75% senior secured notes that was due Dec. 15, 2012. As a result, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has lowered its corporate credit rating on Geokinetics Holdings Inc. to 'D'. This action raises the 2012 global corporate default tally to 80 issuers so far in 2012, according to Standard & Poor's report published today titled, ""here pcHk7l&sid=1053854&sind=A&object_id=7723287&rev_id=1&from=SR"." "By region, 46 of the 80 defaulters were based in the U.S., 22 in the emerging markets, nine in Europe, and three in the other developed region," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "In comparison, the 2011 total (through Dec. 12, 2011) was 52, with 39 issuers based in the U.S., four in Europe, three in the emerging markets, and six in the other developed region," she added. So far this year, missed payments have accounted for 23 defaults, bankruptcy filings have accounted for 22 defaults, distressed exchanges have accounted for 16, and 13 are confidential. The remaining six entities have defaulted for various other reasons. In 2011, 21 issuers defaulted because of missed interest or principal payments, and 13 defaulted because of bankruptcy filings--both of which were among the top reasons for defaults in 2010. Distressed exchanges--another top reason for default in 2010--followed with 11 defaults in 2011. Of the remaining defaults, two issuers failed to finalize refinancing on bank loans, two were subject to regulatory action, one had its banking license revoked by its country's central bank, one was appointed a receiver, and two were confidential.