(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded four, downgraded one and affirmed two tranches of Stichting Memphis 2006-1, a Dutch synthetic securitisation of mortgage loans, as follows: Class A (ISIN XS0240658632) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class B (ISIN XS0240658988) upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Class C (ISIN XS0240659283) upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable Class D (ISIN XS0240659796) upgraded to 'A+sf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable Class E (ISIN XS0240660299) upgraded to 'A+sf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Class F (ISIN XS0240660372) affirmed at 'BBsf', Outlook Negative Class G (ISIN XS0240660455) downgraded to 'CCCsf', Recovery Estimate 90% The upgrades reflect the limited credit risk to the senior notes, as the transaction nears its scheduled maturity date whilst the downgrade of the junior class G note is due to the higher levels of losses expected on mortgages that have undergone a credit event. The Memphis 2006-1 transaction is a partially funded synthetic transaction by the protection buyer Postbank N.V. now ING Bank ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). The structure of this transaction includes a credit default swap (CDS) that protects the protection buyer against loss from a reference portfolio which is held by ING. The issuer as protection provider has deposited the note proceeds into a 'A'/'F1+' GIC account and this cash is used to reimburse losses on credit events (defined as loans in arrears by more than four months) to the protection buyer. A loss is determined by the earlier of the sale of the foreclosed property (realised loss) or the estimate of a loss following the one year anniversary of the corresponding credit event (estimated realised loss). Performance over the past 12 months has slightly weakened with the portion of the portfolio in arrears by more than three months increasing to 0.8% compared with 0.4% 12 months ago. Despite the marginal weakness in performance, there are currently few credit events for which loss has yet to be determined. As of November 2012, the credit events for which loss has yet to be determined stood at EUR28.9m, which represented 0.74% of the collateral balance. The CDS is due to expire at the earliest of the scheduled maturity date in April 2013 or breach of an early termination trigger. Following expiration, the cash in the GIC account will be repaid to the noteholders in order of seniority. However, principal amounts linked to loans that have experienced a credit event will be withheld until the loss has been determined. With the amount of remaining credit events limited and the transaction CDS due to expire shortly, the agency considers that he risk to the senior end of the structure has reduced. Therefore Fitch has upgraded the unfunded class A-C notes to 'AAAsf' and the funded D-E notes to 'A+sf'. The junior end of the structure however, remains exposed to the outstanding credit events and potential future credit events that will occur within the next few months. With house prices in the Netherlands continuing to fall and the weighted average loan to foreclosure value of the reference portfolio high at 115.8%, the agency feels the remaining synthetic reserve fund of EUR19.3m may be insufficient to cover all the remaining losses. As a result, the class G notes has been downgraded to 'CCCsf' and a Negative Outlook has been assigned to the class F notes to reflect these concerns. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)