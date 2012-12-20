Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AA+' rating on the following bonds issued by the Rancho California Water District Financing Authority, CA on behalf of the Rancho California Water District (RCWD): --$312.6 million, series 2002A, 2005C, 2008A, 2010A, and 2011A at 'AA+'; --$44.6 million series 2008B underlying long-term rating at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are issued by the Rancho California Water District Financing Authority and secured by installment payments made to the RCWD from its system net revenues. The district's obligation to make installment payments from its net revenues is absolute and unconditional. KEY RATING DRIVERS MIXED SERVICE AREA: RCWD provides water service to two distinct geographic areas -- the Santa Rosa division and the Rancho division. Water sales are split nearly evenly between retail and agricultural usage. The district provides wastewater services to the Santa Rosa division. GROUNDWATER ADVANTAGE: The district's groundwater supply provides a competitive advantage in the region, since the cost of its local water supply is lower than that of imported water from the Metropolitan Water District. REVENUE DIVERSITY: The district relies on significant revenues from property taxes and property assessments, both collected by the Riverside County tax collector. Although these revenue streams have experienced moderate declines, they provide diversity and insulation from water sales variability. ADEQUATE FINANCIAL MARGINS: The district's financial profile remains adequate, despite the declines in water sales experienced in the past five years. Declines in tax revenues and increasing debt service have narrowed financial margins. Debt service is low for this rating level, at 1.78x, compared with the district's historical debt service coverage in excess of 2.0x. DECLINING DEBT SERVICE: The district's outstanding debt schedule includes a significant drop in debt service in fiscal 2017 from approximately $30 million to $22 million. This partially mitigates some concern over the relatively low debt service coverage levels for this rating category. STRONG RESERVES: The district's liquidity position remains strong, and its cash flow continues to build reserves and provide funds for capital. CREDIT PROFILE RCWD is emerging from a stressful period of economic weakness combined first with drought conditions and then unusually wet weather, as is the case with many California utilities. These conditions led to a weakening of the district's financial profile despite rate increases implemented to date. Fitch expects financial margins, primarily debt service coverage, to improve within the next few years as a result of additional rate action. The district provides water and wastewater services to a population of approximately 145,000 in southwest Riverside County, California. The service area encompasses nearly 100,000 acres and includes the City of Temecula, a portion of the City of Murrieta, and unincorporated areas of Riverside County. RCWD provides water service to the Rancho Division and the Santa Rosa Division. Wastewater collection and treatment services are provided to the smaller Santa Rosa division through a small 5 million gallon per day (MGD) treatment plant. WATER SALES DECLINES Water sales declined 33% from 2007 through 2011, consistent with other regional utilities. Reductions in 2008 and 2009 were the result of drought conditions, mandated reductions from Metropolitan Water District (MWD), and district investments in conservation and efficiency. Low sales in 2010 and 2011 were attributed to abundant rainfall and continued low economic conditions. Sales in 2012 rebounded as budgeted with a 9% increase to sales of 63,362 acre-feet, reflecting more typical weather conditions. WATER SUPPLY DIVERSITY A major of the district's water supply is provided by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD), the regional wholesale provider of imported water to communities that do not have sufficient local water resources, such as the district. The district purchases MWD water through contracts with Eastern Municipal Water District and Western Municipal Water District that serve the two geographic water service areas of the district. In typical years, treated water purchased from MWD provides around 34% of the district's water supply. RCWD also purchases untreated water from MWD that is recharged into the local water basin and extracted from the aquifer for later use. This recharged water resource provides another 25% of supply. Untreated water that is recharged and pumped from the aquifer later is more economical to the district than purchasing treated water from MWD. Local water sources provide a substantial 36% of supply, which provides some protections against imported water costs and delivery risks. Recycled water provides 5% of supply. The purchase contract with MWD does not require a minimum amount or a fixed payment, so RCWD is able to reduce its purchases in response to lower customer water demand, which was advantageous during the years of declining sales since the district was able to offset the revenue loss with lower purchased water costs. The cost of MWD supplies has been increasing. Overall, MWD has raised its rates 75% on a cumulative basis over the last six years. WATER RATE INCREASES In response to the anticipated lower water sales and potential decline in tax revenues, the district adopted a sizable 22% water rate increase effective in fiscal year 2010 and smaller 4% increases in the subsequent two fiscal years and 2.5% in fiscal 2013. The rate actions largely held water sales revenues stable despite the decline in water sales. Additional rate increases are assumed in future years to provide revenues to offset increasing operating costs. REVENUE DIVERSITY The district's revenue structure is heavily weighted toward fixed-rate base charges and property taxes and assessments, so fluctuations in water demand have had a more muted impact on its revenues. Approximately 40% of the district's revenues are provided by tax receipts and property assessments. The district receives a share of the county's 1% property tax revenues and collects its own assessments on land value within the district. These revenues are susceptible to assessed value declines, which occurred in fiscal 2010 and fiscal 2011. The district does not participate in the county's Teeter plan, taking the full risk and reward of collections, which it has found to be beneficial. FINANCIAL METRICS ADEQUATE Debt service coverage has historically been strong at above 2.0x through fiscal 2010. It narrowed with recent declines in connection fees, increasing debt service from new debt, and declines in water sales. As a result of these trends, debt service coverage fell to 1.74x in fiscal 2011 and 1.78x in fiscal 2012. This was in line with management budget projections. While debt service coverage is low for the rating, debt service is scheduled to decline beginning in fiscal 2016. At that time, Fitch anticipates debt service coverage to return to a level more consistent with the rating. Liquidity is healthy with approximately $58.7 million in legally unrestricted reserves, or 372 days operating cash at the end of fiscal 2012. The district has another $208 million in capital reserves that will be used to fund a portion of its long-term capital needs. The five-year capital plan is estimated at $112 million, a portion of which will be debt financed. Debt levels are high at $5,966 per customer (based on the combined system) as compared to Fitch's median for the 'AA' category of $1,615 per customer. Debt levels will become more moderate as the district has limited additional debt plans; however, amortization of existing debt (26% and 66% in 10 and 20 years, respectively) is slightly below Fitch's medians of 39% and 79%, respectively.