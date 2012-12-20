(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- In the third quarter of 2012, the KWPII wind farm in Hawaii did not receive a $35 million cash grant as expected. -- As a result of the rejection of the cash grant, a $20.5 million term loan that was due in 2012 has been extended to November 2015. The majority of distributions from both KWPII and another Hawaiian wind farm, Kahuku, will be trapped until the term loan has been paid in full, thus limiting distributions to FirstWind Capital LLC (First Wind) in the near term. -- Although we expect cash flows to First Wind to decline in 2013 as a result of the extension of the term loan, we have affirmed First Wind's corporate credit rating of 'B-', given adequate liquidity and debt service coverage that we expect to remain above 1.0x. The outlook is stable. -- The recovery rating on First Wind's $200 million senior secured notes remains unchanged at '1'. Rating Action On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' corporate credit rating on First Wind Capital LLC (First Wind). The outlook is stable. The '1' recovery rating on First Wind's $200 million senior secured notes ($173.8 million outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2012) remains unchanged. Rationale First Wind is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Wind Holdings, head of First Wind Group (FW), an independent wind developer with an open-ended portfolio of wind farms in the northeast and western U.S. and in Hawaii. First Wind receives distributions from 16 wind projects (totaling 980 megawatts of installed capacity) that are all operational as of December 2012. In the third quarter of 2012, the KWPII project achieved commercial operations, at which point the project expected to receive a $35 million cash grant in lieu of production tax credits. KWPII expected to use cash grant to pay off the remaining $20.5 million bridge loan originally due in November 2012. The cash grant was rejected, however, and the maturity of the $20.5 million loan has been extended to November 2015. As part of the conditions of the extended term loan, distributions from both KWPII and Kahuku, another wind project located in Hawaii, will be trapped until the term loan has been paid down to $10 million. Thereafter, 75% of all distributions from the two wind projects will be trapped until the loan has been paid in full. Currently, KWPII is operational; however, Kahuku is offline due to a fire in its battery storage facility in August 2012. Kahuku is currently receiving business interruption insurance and retains a significant amount of cash on hand. This cash could be sufficient to pay off a significant portion of the extended term loan; however, it may not be released until the Kahuku project comes back online and receives insurance proceeds. Therefore, we do not expect Kahuku to make distributions available for the extended term loan repayment through 2013. Under our previous base case, we expected KWPII and Kahuku to contribute approximately 20% of cash from distributions to First Wind in 2013. As a result of the extended term loan, we do not expect First Wind to receive any distributions from the two projects through 2013. Under our revised base case, which eliminated distributions from KWPII and Kahuku in 2013, the debt service coverage ratio is expected to be in the range of 1.0x. While weaker coverage than we had expected, we expect this weakening will resolve beyond 2014, provided Kahuku resumes operations and receives its expected insurance proceeds. . All other projects in the First Wind portfolio are performing as per expectations. Clipper, which provided operations and maintenance (O&M) services on the Clipper turbines in the First Wind portfolio, has indicated its intention to leave the O&M business, and going forward First Wind expects to self-perform O&M for its Clipper assets. This may lead to higher operating expenses that are reflected in our base case. Our base case assumes 25% O&M expenses on the Clipper turbines to account for the higher risk profile of operating the newer turbine technology. Liquidity The company maintains adequate liquidity in the form of a six-month debt service reserve to supports its outstanding senior secured notes, and approximately $23 million in cash on hand. By February, First Wind expects to have approximately $50 million in cash on hand following a tax equity financing that has already closed. This compares with debt service of approximately $18 million in 2013. Management has indicated that it expects to keep adequate liquidity for working capital purposes and to fund any unforeseen circumstances. Recovery In arriving at a hypothetical default, we have stressed the Standard & Poor's base case by assuming that operating and maintenance costs increase by 25%, and Clipper turbines operate at 85% availability. These are harsh conditions aimed at reaching a hypothetical default, as is typical for our recovery analysis, but are not reflective of our base-case assumptions. Under this hypothetical scenario, the liquidity at FW Capital would be extinguished during 2016, leading to a payment default. The letter of credit (LOC) facility will be cross-defaulted with the notes. Under this scenario, distributions to FW Capital post-default have an enterprise value of around $202 million including 5% administrative fees. This leads to a '1' recovery rating of FW Capital's outstanding principal at default plus around $12 million of prepetition interest, indicating "very high" expectations of recovery of principal in a default scenario. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our continued expectation that First Wind will maintain adequate liquidity and receive sufficient distributions from its operating project to service debt. Under our base-case scenario, we expect cash flows from operating subsidiaries to barely cover FW Capital's interest expenses until the notes' final bullet maturity in 2018. We expect cash at FW Capital to appropriately cover any minor shortfall. Any deterioration in liquidity such that FW Capital taps its $12 million debt service reserve would likely lead to a lowered rating, whether the deterioration was due to larger equity investments in new projects than we assumed under our base-case scenario, wind or turbine underperformance, material construction delays, or cost overruns. We see little potential for a raised rating, given the low coverage ratios under our base-case scenario until the notes' final maturity, the weak cash retention mechanism provided by the indenture, and the considerable refinancing risk; however, if the company were to achieve and sustain debt service coverage of 1.5x through debt maturity under our base-case scenario, we could raise the rating. Related Criteria And Research Criteria | Corporates | Project Finance: Rating Criteria For Project Developers, Sept. 30, 2004 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed First Wind Capital LLC Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)