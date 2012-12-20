Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings affirms Hydro-Quebec's (HQ) $3.5 billion commercial paper (CP) program rating at 'F1+'. Fitch also affirms the short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'F1+'. HQ has $529 million in commercial paper outstanding as Sept. 30, 2012. Historically, commercial paper has been used primarily for added liquidity purposes, with relatively small amounts outstanding at fiscal year end. SECURITY HQ's debt is secured by the net revenues of the consolidated HQ system. Commercial paper notes are on parity with outstanding unsecured debentures and medium-term notes. HQ's bonds and commercial paper are further secured by an unconditional payment guarantee by the Province of Quebec (rated 'AA-/F1+' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch). KEY RATING DRIVERS GOVERNMENT OWNED CORPORATION: HQ generates, transmits and distributes electricity with a total installed capacity of 36,971 MW. With over 40% of Canada's water resources in Quebec, HQ is able use renewable generating options and large hydropower projects. The company serves the Quebec market and sells its surplus on wholesale markets in northeastern North America. PROVINCIAL GUARANTEE: HQ's credit ratings are driven by an unconditional guarantee provided by the government of Quebec. This guarantee extends to both the long- and short-term HQ ratings noted above, and ranks equally in right of payment with all other unsecured obligations for borrowed money of the province of Quebec. LOW-COST HYDROELECTRIC POWER: On a standalone basis, HQ is an integrated utility with low-cost and largely carbon-free hydroelectric power resources (average of 2.11 cents per kWh [kilowatt hour] production cost for 2011). COMPETITIVE ELECTRIC RATES: HQ's distribution division, regulated on a cost-of-service basis, maintains some of the lowest retail rates in North America (average revenue per delivered kWh of 6.76 cents as of April 2012). The Regie de l'energie approved a distribution rate decrease of 0.41% (effective April 1, 2011) and another 0.45% decrease for the period between April 1, 2012 and March 31, 2013. While the approval of a rate decrease is a concern, it is offset by HQ's continued solid financial performance. SOUND FINANCIAL POSITION: HQ has a history of solid financial performance, with debt service coverage ranging from 1.75x to 2.47x for the past five years, and equity-to-total capitalization presently stable at 30.9%. LIQUIDITY SUPPORT AVAILABLE: In addition to the provincial guarantee, HQ's commercial paper program is also supported by dedicated bank lines generally totaling $1.64 billion-$2 billion. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION QUEBEC PROVINCIAL RATING LINKAGE: The explicit guarantee by the government of Quebec results in a direct linkage between the rating on HQ issued debt and the provincial rating. CREDIT SUMMARY COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM HQ's commercial paper is subordinate to $42.7 billion (as at Sept. 30, 2012) in senior unsecured debt of HQ, however is supported by the same provincial guarantee as the senior debt. On Aug. 9, 2011, Fitch assigned an 'F1+' rating to HQ's increased commercial paper program. The size of the authorized program was augmented to $3.5 billion from $2.25 billion to provide ample financial flexibility through the remainder of its capital expenditure program through 2013. Although the full authorized amount of HQ's commercial paper program is not 100% supported by bank lines, it is still rated 'F1+' due to the absolute and unconditional provincial guarantee, which provides an enhancement to HQ's short-term rating. Initially, two facilities totaling $2 billion were available to support the program. In 2012, a $360 million facility expired while the remaining $1,640 billion will expire on December 2013. HQ's access to international markets allows it to issue short term debt in U.S or Canadian market enhancing liquidity and marketability of its commercial paper program. 