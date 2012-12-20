Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'F1+' rating on approximately $278.4 million of outstanding adjustable-rate revenue bonds issued in differing amounts by the Illinois Finance Authority (IFA) and the Illinois Educational Finance Authority (IEFA), both on behalf of the University of Chicago (UC, or the university). In addition, the university has approximately $111.9 million of outstanding series 2008 adjustable-rate revenue bonds that are separately supported by a standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) provided by US Bank, N.A. (rated 'AA-/F1+' with a Stable Rating Outlook by Fitch). SECURITY Revenue bonds are an unsecured, general obligation of UC, payable from all legally available funds. KEY RATING DRIVERS FINANCIAL STRENGTH OF UC: The university's credit strengths include a premier academic reputation; substantial balance sheet resources; generally positive operations, supported by consistently strong student demand and a diverse revenue base; and manageable financial leverage. Fitch rates the university's revenue bonds 'AA+'. RESOURCE SUFFICIENCY: The 'F1+' rating is based on UC's ability to cover the maximum potential liquidity demands presented by its variable rate debt programs by at least 1.25 times (x) from internal resources. Such resources include cash; highly liquid highly rated investments; and dedicated liquidity facilities. CREDIT PROFILE Internal Liquidity Supports Short-Term Debt Obligations The 'F1+' rating is based on the availability of highly liquid, highly rated securities to cover potential maximum liquidity demands presented by UC's outstanding adjustable-rate revenue bonds and commercial paper (CP) notes (not rated by Fitch). To supplement internal liquidity sources, UC maintains the ability to draw on dedicated lines of credit in the aggregate amount of $300 million. Of the university's substantial cash and investments, approximately $1.06 billion including cash and cash equivalents, U.S. government and agencies securities, and investment grade corporate bonds (after Fitch discounts based on asset type and maturity) was available on Sept. 30, 2012. On a combined basis, UC's liquid assets totaled $1.36 billion and covered its variable rate obligations of $788.5 million by a healthy 1.73x.The University of Chicago, Illinois