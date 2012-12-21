(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banif - Banco Internacional do Funchal, S.A.'s (Banif) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB', Short-term IDR at 'B', Support Rating at '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BB'. At the same time, the agency has downgraded Banif's Viability Rating (VR) to 'c' from 'cc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. Banif SGPS, a Portuguese holding company, was absorbed by its main operating subsidiary, Banif on 17 December 2012. As a result, Banif is now the group's consolidating entity. Banif represents around 84% of consolidated assets. Banif SGPS's financial position was weak and at end-2011 it failed to comply with minimum prudential capital requirements. Following the merger, Banif's capital levels were considerably eroded and the bank requires recapitalisation. Fitch expects the Portuguese state to inject a substantial amount of new capital into Banif. This will be sourced from the EUR12bn capital backstop facility available for banking sector recapitalisations under the IMF/EU support programme. RATING ACTION RATIONALE Banif's Long-term IDR is at its SRF of 'BB' and is driven by support from the Portuguese state. Portugal has been supportive of its banks, injecting capital as required from the EUR12bn facility described above. The downgrade of Banif's VR reflects Fitch's view that it displays exceptionally high levels of fundamental credit risk. Banif's credit profile is weak and, in particular, Fitch believes the group's capital position is extremely weak. Not only were there breaches to prudential capital requirements at holding company level, but the agency estimates that, post- merger, Banif's Fitch Core Capital/weighted risks ratio could fall below a low 4%. Capital shortfalls, originally displayed at the holding company level, appear to have originated from high exposures to riskier assets and activities conducted by subsidiaries operating in real estate activities, at times conducted with large clients outside the core SME banking business. Impairment charges relating to such activities appear to have been significant and debt servicing costs at holding company level also appear to have been high. In addition, Banif's liquidity ratios are strained and the bank relies heavily on ECB funding. Only credit institutions are eligible to receive state capital injections drawn from the capital support framework. Banif's absorption of the holding company allows state capital to flow into the group, through the bank, and restore the group's capitalisation to at least the minimum level required by the Bank of Portugal by end-2012 (core capital ratio of 10%). The amount of capital to be injected by the Portuguese government is not disclosed. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS Banif's Long-term IDR and SRF are one notch below Portugal's sovereign rating ('BB+'/Negative). This reflects Fitch's view that the state's propensity to support the country's second tier banks is marginally weaker than its propensity to support systemically important banks. The SRFs assigned to the large banks are equalised with the sovereign rating. The SRFs reflect Fitch's assessment of sovereign and international support for Portuguese banks available under the IMF/EU support framework. The Negative Outlook on Banif's Long-term IDR mirrors that on the sovereign. This reflects the high correlations between bank and sovereign ratings in Portugal. Banif's Long-term IDR and SRF are therefore sensitive to a downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating. In addition, the Negative Outlook reflects a potential change in Fitch's assumptions regarding the Portuguese authorities' propensity to support Banif in the future. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR At 'c', Banif's VR reflects that, in Fitch's opinion, failure of the bank (under Fitch's definitions which include the receipt of extraordinary support) is imminent or inevitable. The VR also reflects weak asset quality. At Banif SGPS, the impaired loans/total loans ratio, according to Bank of Portugal calculations which are more generous than those employed in other jurisdictions, reached a high 15% at end-Q312; exposure to the construction and real estate sectors is sizeable, which makes Banif vulnerable to a further downturn in real estate prices. Also, the liquidity and funding structure are strained. The receipt of state capital by Banif will constitute, in Fitch's view, receipt of extraordinary support. Once capital needs are identified and support is committed, Banif's VR will be downgraded to 'f' reflecting the bank's failure under Fitch's definitions. Following recapitalisation, the agency intends to re-assess Banif's VR. In particular, Fitch may conduct a review of the newly integrated businesses previously consolidated under Banif SGPS. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The bank's subordinated debt and preference shares have been affirmed at 'C'. Given the bank's weak financial profile, Fitch believes there is a high risk of non-performance associated with these debt instruments. The ratings are sensitive to an upgrade of Banif's VR. The ratings actions are as follows: Banif: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating downgraded to 'c' from 'cc' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured short-term debt affirmed at 'B' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues affirmed at 'C' Preference shares affirmed at 'C' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)