Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Scotland's (BOS, 'A'/Stable/'F1') 24.0bn GBP equivalent mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook following a review of changes to the programme. BOS has updated various programme documents to amend the pre-maturity test, which will now trigger an issuer event of default if the test is breached less than 11 months prior to the maturity of the relevant bonds, compared with less than six months previously. In addition, the reserve fund required amount has been updated to be in line with Fitch's criteria. With the update, the reserve fund will be funded and set-off risk will be sized for in the ACT upon the loss of 'A'/'F1' for BOS. Furthermore, asset and liability swaps and the account bank replacement triggers have been updated to be in line with the agency's counterparty criteria. Fitch has reviewed the various programme documents that incorporate the updates, which were signed by the issuer on 21 December 2012. The amendment to the pre-maturity test, which now provides a stronger mitigant against liquidity gaps, increases the assessment of the liquidity gap & systemic risk component to moderate from moderate high risk. As this component was the driver for the D-Cap of 3 (moderate high), the D-Cap accordingly changed to 4 (moderate). The low risk assessment of the asset segregation component of the D-Cap improves to very low risk due to the inclusion of a long-term account bank replacement trigger. Combined with BOS' Long-term IDR of 'A', the (D-Cap) of 4 allows for a maximum achievable rating on the programme of 'AAA'. The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by two-notches to 'BBB+'; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by at least two categories to 2 (High risk); or (iii) the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 78.0%. The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, which is mainly driven by the Stable Outlook on BOS's IDR. The agency takes into account the highest observed AP of the past 12 months (62.6%) in its analysis, as the issuer's Short-term IDR is above 'F3'. This allows the ratings of the covered bonds to be rated 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis. The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 78.0% supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and a 'AAA' rating considering recoveries given default. The 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 78.0% is higher than the previous supporting AP of 70.4% due to (i) the lower PD stress being applied, as the previous level was based on a 'AA+' PD level; and (ii) the application of updated refinancing spread assumptions, which are lower than those previously applied (see "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress " dated 14 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has tested whether under the management of a third party the assets would be sufficient to service interest and principal on the bonds in a full and timely manner in a 'AAA' stress scenario. Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average (WA) life of the assets at 13.3 years and the WA of the liabilities at 3.7 years. If the level of AP migrated to the breakeven AP of 78.0%, this would create the need to raise liquidity, which Fitch assumes would be done by selling parts of the cover pool. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.