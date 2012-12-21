Dec 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Chicago-based Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.'s BB+/Negative/--) announcement that Paul Black has been named the new President and CEO, replacing Glen Tullman, CEO, and Lee Shapiro, President, does not affect our ratings on Allscripts. The outlook remains negative. The negative outlook reflects our expectation of potential downside volatility in near term operating results given senior management and board turnover since April. We expect to meet with the new senior management to assess any change in company strategy and to obtain a better understanding of the company's new management and governance. In particular, we will closely monitor bookings and system sales trends that could negatively impact operating performance.