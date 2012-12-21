UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Edison Mission Energy (EME) and Midwest Generation LLC's (MWG) long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'D' from 'C'. The rating action reflects the Dec. 17, 2012 filing by EME and 16 of its subsidiaries for protection under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. Fitch has also affirmed EME's senior unsecured debt and Recovery Ratings at 'C' and 'RR5', respectively. Approximately $3.7 billion of long-term, senior unsecured debt is affected by the rating action. EME is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edison International (EIX; IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable). The ratings of EIX and its core operating utility subsidiary, Southern California Edison (SCE), are not affected by the rating action. EIX has managed EME on a stand-alone basis. Fitch does not expect any direct financial exposure to result from the anticipated EME bankruptcy. Similarly, SCE operations are separate from EIX and EME consistent with prevailing California Public Utilities Commission regulations. 'C' is the lowest rating assigned to debt instruments in Fitch's rating scale. The 'RR5' Recovery Rating is based on a recovery level of approximately 11% to 30% of principal claims by senior unsecured creditors. For further information, please see the Fitch Wire report dated Dec. 18, 2012.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.
BERKSHIRE SAYS AVG PURCHASE PRICE OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO WAS NEARLY $40.67 PER SHARE -ANNUAL REPORT