Overview
-- Political polarization continues to limit El Salvador's prospects for
investment and GDP growth.
-- We are revising our outlook on El Salvador to negative from stable.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-/B' long- and short-term issuer ratings on
the country.
-- The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade if the
government debt burden and the country's net external liabilities continue to
rise.
Rating Action
On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
the Republic of El Salvador to negative from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed our 'BB-/B' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on El
Salvador. Our 'AAA' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment, reflecting
the country's use of the U.S. dollar as its local currency, is unchanged.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the risk of a downgrade if political
polarization continues to weigh on investment and GDP growth, resulting in a
higher burden of fiscal and external debt. We expect that per capita real GDP
growth will be modest in 2013, about 1% or less. A potential shortfall in
economic growth would raise the risk of fiscal slippage, despite the
government's commitment to reduce its fiscal deficit to 2.7% of GDP in 2013.
Continued fiscal slippage, in turn, would sustain the recent rise in the net
general government debt burden, projected to reach 43% of GDP in 2013.
Relatively low foreign direct investment is leading to a higher reliance on
external debt to fund the country's persistent current account deficit, likely
amounting to 4%-5% of GDP annually.
In addition to the negative economic impact of political polarization, El
Salvador's limited monetary and fiscal flexibility and its high general
government and external debt burdens constrain our ratings on the country. El
Salvador's well-regulated and healthy banking system, as well as its political
commitment to addressing fiscal and external imbalances, supports the ratings.
The local currency rating on El Salvador is 'BB-', and the T&C assessment is
'AAA'. These reflect the country's adoption of full dollarization in 2001. El
Salvador is unlikely to de-dollarize because we believe that most policymakers
consider the costs of doing so much greater than the disadvantages of limited
monetary flexibility.
Outlook
We expect that El Salvador will see an orderly political transition to the
next administration in early 2014. However, a high level of political
polarization could sustain risk aversion and stall economic reforms, leading
to low private investment and GDP growth. Continued low GDP growth could lead
to fiscal and external slippage, portending rising debt burdens and a
downgrade.
Conversely, an improvement in political dialogue and a more cohesive
decision-making process could improve conditions for private investment and
economic growth. That, plus efforts to strengthen El Salvador's legal and
regulatory environment, could increase the country's long-term growth
prospects and stabilize the recent increase in its fiscal and external debt
burdens. We could revise the outlook to stable as a result.
