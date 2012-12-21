Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has placed the following Cogeco Cable Inc. (Cogeco)
ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
Cogeco
--Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-';
--Senior secured notes at 'BBB-'.
The actions reflect the agreement reached by Cogeco to acquire PEER 1 Network
Enterprises, Inc. (PEER 1) for approximately CAD634 million. The financing for
the transaction will include a new CAD250 million revolving facility and CAD375
million term loan. The transaction is subject to Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Clearance
in the U.S. and is not reviewable under the Competition Act or regulator in
Canada. The offer is conditional on the tendering of at least two thirds of the
issued and outstanding PEER 1 shares to the offer. Sixty two percent of PEER 1's
shareholders have entered into lock-up agreements supporting the transaction.
The transaction, if approved, is expected to close in early February 2013.
The rating action reflects Fitch's need to assess the effect of the transaction
on Cogeco's credit profile and longer-term capital structure. Current leverage
pro forma at the November closing for the Atlantic Broadband (ABB) acquisition
is 2.7 times (x) at Cogeco (3.1x on a consolidated basis) which is outside of
Fitch's expectations for Cogeco's rating. On a pro forma basis, considering the
PEER 1 acquisition, Cogeco's leverage would increase to 3.7x.
In order to maintain its current rating, Cogeco management would need to
articulate an additional deleveraging plan that will accelerate current debt
reduction efforts. Fitch believes, pending final review of the transaction, that
a downgrade, if necessary would be limited to one notch. Fitch's longer-term
considerations for Cogeco's 'BBB-' ratings included leverage that would
approximate the mid-2.5x range.
Fitch believes the PEER 1 acquisition while offering a diversified faster
growing revenue stream has some elevated execution risk as Cogeco pursues growth
and investment opportunities outside of their traditional cable footprint. This
strategic change is a result of the maturing of cable services and the
competitive intensity that has lowered growth prospects for the cable
operations. The competitive intensity in Canada is expected to increase with
additional IPTV footprint expansion through fiber-to-the-home overbuilds in a
material portion of Cogeco's regions. This will increase the pressure on primary
service unit additions which have been decreasing due to factors mentioned above
along with the tightening of credit controls.
The increased financial risk due to higher debt levels reduces the tolerance for
potential operational shortfalls associated with greater than expected
competitive impacts. Operating trends that fall below expectations, thus
pressuring cash flows and slowing the deleveraging process, would warrant
changes in the ratings.
Cogeco used a material portion of its liquidity position to close the ABB
acquisition. Cogeco's main sources of liquidity are through its credit
facilities, cash position, and free cash flow (FCF). As of Aug. 31, 2012, Cogeco
Cable had no outstandings on its CAD750 million credit facility due 2017 and
CAD215 million of cash. Cogeco Cable used proceeds from the $660 million first
lien term loan at ABB, a substantial drawdown on its revolver and funded the
remaining portion of the ABB acquisition with cash on hand. Going forward, Fitch
expects Cogeco will restore at least a portion of its liquidity position on the
revolver. FCF after dividend payment for the fiscal year 2012 was CAD42 million.
Fitch believes Cogeco will generate a moderately higher level of FCF in fiscal
year 2013.
Cogeco's conservative financial policies have supported its current ratings. The
company does not have an active share program. Additionally, the most recent
dividend increase of 4% is much lower than in the past reflecting in part the
increased leverage resulting from the ABB acquisition and Cogeco's desire to use
discretionary cash flow to delever the balance sheet.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating include:
--Cogeco does not make progress on deleveraging Cogeco Cable below the mid 2.5x
range in next 12-15 months.
--An additional material leveraging transaction.
--Greater than expected IPTV competition in Cogeco Cable territory that
adversely affects operating trends.
--Negative operating trends in the Atlantic Broadband operations that requires
Cogeco Cable to infuse additional funding.
--Reduced FCF prospects.
Positive: Fitch believes that the current leverage, smaller operational scale of
operations relative to its peers and increased competitive factors constrain
upward movement in the ratings. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not
currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or
collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade.