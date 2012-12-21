Overview -- GFI Group Inc.'s lower GAAP profits and weaker debt service coverage trends in 2012, in our calculations, are likely to persist into 2013, resulting in lower debt coverage ratios. -- As a result, we lowered our issuer credit and senior unsecured ratings on GFI to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook on the issuer credit rating remains negative. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that GFI will have difficulties improving its credit measures in competitive and slow trading conditions. Rating Action On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issuer credit and senior unsecured ratings on GFI Group Inc. to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook on the issuer credit rating is negative. Rationale Standard & Poor's ratings on GFI reflect the company's position as a small firm in the intensely competitive, low-margin, and relatively narrow institutional agency brokerage business. The company relies on market-dependent trading volumes to generate revenues. The rating actions reflect our view that GFI's generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profits and voice brokerage revenues are under pressure as a result of lower industrywide trading volumes. Lower volumes result from reduced investor risk appetite and reduced trading at large marketmaking investment banks. We expect lower volumes to continue through 2013. In the year-to-date ended Sept. 30, 2012, the company's total brokerage revenues were down 12% from the same time last year, with fixed income and equity trading down 20% and 24%, respectively. However, we do note third-quarter 2011 was a good quarter for GFI. While electronic trading and market data revenues were up 13%, this segment is only a fraction of GFI's total revenues. Looking forward, new regulation such as the Volcker Rule could potentially increase revenue growth through the expansion of GFI's customer base if marketmaking activities are disintermediated from larger brokers to smaller agency brokers, including GFI. However, increased revenues won't necessarily lead to better credit protection measures unless profits improve. GFI's credit measures were weak for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2012, with GAAP EBITDA margins at a modest 4.0%, interest coverage at 1.3x, and debt to GAAP EBITDA at 7.1x (not adjusted for noncash compensation expenses). While the rolling-four-quarters' ratios were better at 4.8%, 1.6x, and 5.5x, respectively, these ratios were negatively impacted by a $19.7 million restructuring charge in the fourth quarter of 2011. We view this charge as recurring and not as a one-time item as we believe that the company could incur further charges in coming years as it continues to restructure in rapidly changing business and regulatory conditions. In addition, we don't make adjustments to GAAP EBITDA for noncash compensation expenses, consistent with our belief that stock buybacks have matched noncash compensation expense over time. Should the historical level of stock buybacks reduce materially over time, we may take some non-GAAP adjustment into consideration which may improve metrics. We believe GFI's low margins primarily reflect its high compensation expenses in conjunction with weaker revenues. Compensation and benefits expenses represented 59.5% of the company's revenues in the third quarter of 2012, up from 58% the same time last year, despite a reduction of $30 million in compensation expenses during that time. The firm is engaged in cost-cutting programs, and our expectation is that the company should be able to improve margins by reducing costs faster than revenues decline. The company's cash position supports the current rating, and our expectation is that cash levels will at least be maintained at current levels. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company held $210 million in cash and equivalents, yet we believe only about 50% of this amount is available for corporate purposes once regulatory and clearing requirements are excluded. Of the remaining cash available for corporate purposes, only a portion is in the U.S., yet we believe repatriation is not a concern. On the positive side, GFI has no debt maturities until 2018, and nothing is drawn on the bank facility. The company is cash flow positive on an operating basis so far in 2012, but sign-on bonuses, stock buybacks, and dividends have resulted in lower cash levels from year-end 2011. The company's aggressive repurchase of Treasury stock and dividends totaled $165 million since 2010, compared with a cash decrease of $133 million, in our calculation. Our expectation is that the company's cash levels will remain stable going forward. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that GFI will have difficulties improving its credit measures in competitive and volatile trading conditions. We could lower the ratings if we believe GFI's credit measures won't improve over the next 12 months or if liquidity is materially reduced. We expect the firm's GAAP EBITDA to interest to improve to 4.0x, its debt to GAAP EBITDA to decrease to about 3.0x, and cash to be conserved at current levels. We could revise the outlook to stable if GFI meets or exceeds our credit measure expectations and business conditions stabilize over time. Related Criteria And Research Rating Securities Companies, June 9, 2004 Ratings List Downgraded To From GFI Group Inc. Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB+/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured BB- BB+