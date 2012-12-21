(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Brazil-based homebuilder PDG reported significant cost overruns on its existing projects and is currently restructuring its operations and revising its strategy under a new management. -- We are lowering our national scale ratings on the company to 'brA-' from 'brA'. -- We are also affirming our 'BB-' global scale corporate credit rating on the company. -- The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade if we conclude that PDG's cash flow will remain weak, impairing its profitability and causing debt to remain high in 2013 Rating Action On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its national scale issuer ratings on PDG Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participacoes S.A. (PDG) to 'brA-' from 'brA'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' global scale corporate credit rating on PDG (see list below). The outlook on both scales is negative. Rationale The rating actions reflect our opinion that following PDG's weak performance in the first half of 2012, its ability to improve its results in 2013 is somewhat uncertain. In September 2012, PDG raised about R$800 million in new capital under a share placement that strengthened its cash reserves to cover its working capital needs in the next few quarters. Since then, PDG has gone through significant changes in senior management, which is currently restructuring the company's operations and revising its strategy and growth plans. We believe these actions will improve PDG's ability to budget, manage, and control its projects and that its growth strategy will ultimately be more conservative in the next several years. As a result, the company should report stronger operating performance and its cash flows should start to recover. However, PDG's significant cost overruns are an obstacle. In addition, in our opinion, the homebuilding industry conditions are soft in 2012 due to slower sales pace, which is hampering PDG's ability to deliver on its plans. Although we assume homebuyers will timely raise mortgage financing so that PDG's cash inflows are quickly captured once units are delivered, we believe continuing cost revisions and potentially slower sales in 2013 could squeeze its results and keep its debt elevated. The ratings also reflect PDG's strong market position and its segment and geographic diversification. We also believe demand fundamentals for new homes will remain favorable in the next few years, though less robust than in the recent past. We view PDG's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive." After new management took over, PDG is revising its internal process, redesigning its organizational structure, and improving cost controls in order to reduce cost overruns. The company has also significantly reduced new unit starts, with a potential sales value (PSV) of R$2 billion in the first nine months of 2012, compared with R$6.47 billion in the same period of 2011. As other large homebuilders, PDG is concentrating efforts in larger, more profitable housing markets such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where its ability to budget and control projects is greater, but competition is also fiercer. However, we believe PDG's large and diversified land bank allows for the company to keep starting new projects without the need for aggressive land acquisition in the next few years, partly offsetting competitive threats. PDG's large scale and diversity help it withstand competitive pressures. We believe initiatives undertaken so far are positive and will likely cause working capital needs to drop, improving cash flows. We project EBITDA margin to keep improving in the next quarters, with gross margin at around 20% in 2013, and we expect PDG to start generating positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) by 2014, as new housing starts in 2012 were significantly reduced. PDG's ability to turn its cash flow positive depends on its ability to stick to revised cost budgets, deliver units as planned, and speed up the pace under which homebuyers contract mortgage financing. Improved cash generation will also depend on the company's ability to keep up with sales pace of new units and reduce level of sales cancellations. All these conditions would be negatively affected if credit conditions tighten in 2013, but this is not currently our base case. As the company strengthens its operating results, we expect its credit metrics to gradually improve. However, we project PDG's financial profile to remain rather leveraged in the intermediate term. Liquidity PDG's liquidity position is "less than adequate," in our opinion. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company reported adjusted short-term maturities of R$2 billion and cash reserves of R$1.7 billion, which already incorporate a capital increase. We believe part of these cash reserves could be used to fund ongoing working capital requirements for the company's sizable project portfolio under development; however, we believe these needs will gradually decline throughout 2014 as new housing starts in 2012 were significantly lower. We also expect PDG to keep funding a substantial portion of its construction costs with construction loans, while continuing to benefit from adequate access to local banks and capital markets. We incorporate the following expectations and assumptions into our liquidity assessment of PDG: -- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months; -- Net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by about 20%; -- Covenant headroom will be somewhat tight, even considering its recent covenant renegotiation; and -- The bulk of the company's total debt consists of loans from Sistema Financeiro Habitacional, which the company usually passes on to final homeowners upon the units' delivery. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our opinion that PDG's ability to improve its operating performance in 2013 is still uncertain, given the substantial revision of the company's operating process, organizational structure, and strategy under way. We could lower the ratings if PDG is not able to maintain conservative growth and reduce working capital needs, resulting in negative free cash flows by the end of 2013. We could also downgrade PDG if cost overruns remain significant or sales pace and cancellations deteriorate due to weaker-than-expected market conditions. Consistently positive cash flows could lead us to change the outlook to stable. Given its high debt, we don't expect an upgrade in the near term, which would depend on the company's strategic repositioning and consistently stronger operating performance throughout 2013. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sep. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, Sept. 27, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Action To From PDG Realty S.A. Empreendimentos E Participacoes Klabin Segall S.A. Corporate Credit Rating Brazilian Rating Scale brA-/Negative/-- brA/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured brA- brA Klabin Segall S.A. Senior Unsecured brA- brA Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From PDG Realty S.A. Empreendimentos E Participacoes Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)