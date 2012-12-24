(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The Macedonian capital, Skopje, demonstrates a strong operating
surplus and liquidity position and its debt is gradually growing, which is
broadly in line with our base-case scenario.
-- We are affirming our 'BB' ratings on Skopje.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that due to economic
growth and conservative financial planning, Skopje will continue to maintain a
strong operating surplus and a strong liquidity position that will balance its
steadily rising debt burden.
Rating Action
On Dec. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' ratings
on the Macedonian Municipality of Skopje. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on the Municipality of Skopje, the capital of the Republic of
Macedonia (BB/Stable/B) are constrained, in our view, by limited
predictability of the municipality's finances due to the combination of the
developing and unbalanced institutional framework under which it operates, the
nascent nature of the municipality's long-term planning, low wealth levels,
and limited fiscal flexibility given the municipality's pressing
infrastructure needs. In addition, the rating is affected by what we see as
relatively large contingent liabilities. This is because municipal companies
have weak performance and their exposure to liabilities incurred within
private-public partnership projects is set to rise.
The ratings are supported by Skopje's strong operating performance, high cash
reserves and gradually increasing, if still low, tax-supported debt.
Skopje's revenue and expenditure flexibility remains limited by the central
government's control over municipalities' finances within the context of the
developing and unbalanced institutional framework under which Macedonian
municipalities operate. A high proportion of revenues still depends on central
government decisions, such as setting the tax base or the range for most local
tax rates. Uncertainty over the magnitude and schedule of the next stage of
fiscal decentralization, combined with nascent long-term financial planning,
constrains the predictability of the municipality's financial performance.
Skopje's wealth levels are well below the international average. Based on our
calculations, its GDP per capita may reach about Macedonian denar (MKD)
350,000 (about $7,950) in 2012. Nevertheless, we expect the local economy to
gradually expand, achieving annual GDP growth of about 3% over the next three
years.
Steady economic development will, in our view, strengthen Skopje's operating
budgetary performance. As a result, in our base-case scenario we estimate that
the municipality's five-year average operating surplus will remain broadly
stable at a strong 20% of operating revenues to 2015.
At the same time, Skopje plans to accelerate capital investments, especially
in transport infrastructure, that would widen its deficit after capital
accounts and spur debt growth. The central government has only recently
allowed Macedonian municipalities to take on debt, and borrowing limits are
increasingly being relaxed. We forecast Skopje's tax-supported debt will
increase to a still-moderate 37% of consolidated operating expenditures by
year-end 2015 in our base-case scenario. The planned borrowings will likely
leave the municipality vulnerable to interest rate risk because all of the
planned debt is at variable interest rates.
Skopje's municipal company sector constitutes a credit weakness, in our view.
Several municipal companies have large payables, although these are set to
decrease, and high investment needs. Additional contingent liabilities may
come from the municipality's plans to foster infrastructure development
through private-public partnerships.
Liquidity
We regard Skopje's liquidity as a positive factor for the rating due to its
large cash holding, which comfortably exceeds the municipality's debt service
falling due within the next 12 months. It also benefits from a robust internal
cash flow generation capability, but we view its access to external liquidity
as uncertain, owing to the relatively immature local banking system and
capital markets for municipal debt.
Between November 2011-October 2012, Skopje's average cash position accounted
for about MKD380 million. According to our base-case scenario, the
municipality will run a deficit after capital accounts. We therefore
anticipate that its cash holdings will decrease in late 2012-2013, but remain
well above the municipality's debt service in 2013, which we assess at about
MKD80 million.
Moreover, we anticipate that a portion of Skopje's deficit in 2013 will be
funded with undrawn portion of two loans (in total MKD380 million) earmarked
for real estate construction and development of the municipality's traffic
control system. Although these loans cannot be used to honor the
municipality's debt service, the availability of these resources alleviates
its funding requirements.
Skopje has to hold its cash in an account at the state treasury.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that due to economic growth and
conservative financial planning, the municipality of Skopje will maintain a
strong operating surplus and high capital revenues as well as a strong
liquidity position that would offset its steadily rising debt burden.
We could lower the rating if the sovereign credit rating on Macedonia were
lowered. Even if the sovereign rating remains intact, we may lower the rating
on Skopje within the next 12 months if, in line with our downside-case
scenario, the municipality depletes its cash reserves to maintain a high level
of capital investments while access to external funding becomes constrained.
In our view, this scenario may lead to a structural worsening of the
municipality's currently very strong liquidity position.
If we were to raise the sovereign ratings on Macedonia, we could also raise
the rating on Skopje within the next 12 months if, in line with our
upside-case scenario, a rapid recovery in the municipality's real estate
market led to faster revenue growth than that expected under our base-case
scenario. Such a scenario would likely restrict the municipality's deficit
after capital accounts to below 5% of revenues and curb accumulation of
tax-supported debt, which would stay below 30% of consolidated operating
revenues at least until 2016.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Skopje (Municipality of)
Issuer Credit Rating BB/Stable/--
