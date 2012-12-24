(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- The Macedonian capital, Skopje, demonstrates a strong operating surplus and liquidity position and its debt is gradually growing, which is broadly in line with our base-case scenario.

-- We are affirming our 'BB' ratings on Skopje.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that due to economic growth and conservative financial planning, Skopje will continue to maintain a strong operating surplus and a strong liquidity position that will balance its steadily rising debt burden. Rating Action On Dec. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' ratings on the Macedonian Municipality of Skopje. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on the Municipality of Skopje, the capital of the Republic of Macedonia (BB/Stable/B) are constrained, in our view, by limited predictability of the municipality's finances due to the combination of the developing and unbalanced institutional framework under which it operates, the nascent nature of the municipality's long-term planning, low wealth levels, and limited fiscal flexibility given the municipality's pressing infrastructure needs. In addition, the rating is affected by what we see as relatively large contingent liabilities. This is because municipal companies have weak performance and their exposure to liabilities incurred within private-public partnership projects is set to rise. The ratings are supported by Skopje's strong operating performance, high cash reserves and gradually increasing, if still low, tax-supported debt. Skopje's revenue and expenditure flexibility remains limited by the central government's control over municipalities' finances within the context of the developing and unbalanced institutional framework under which Macedonian municipalities operate. A high proportion of revenues still depends on central government decisions, such as setting the tax base or the range for most local tax rates. Uncertainty over the magnitude and schedule of the next stage of fiscal decentralization, combined with nascent long-term financial planning, constrains the predictability of the municipality's financial performance. Skopje's wealth levels are well below the international average. Based on our calculations, its GDP per capita may reach about Macedonian denar (MKD) 350,000 (about $7,950) in 2012. Nevertheless, we expect the local economy to gradually expand, achieving annual GDP growth of about 3% over the next three years. Steady economic development will, in our view, strengthen Skopje's operating budgetary performance. As a result, in our base-case scenario we estimate that the municipality's five-year average operating surplus will remain broadly stable at a strong 20% of operating revenues to 2015. At the same time, Skopje plans to accelerate capital investments, especially in transport infrastructure, that would widen its deficit after capital accounts and spur debt growth. The central government has only recently allowed Macedonian municipalities to take on debt, and borrowing limits are increasingly being relaxed. We forecast Skopje's tax-supported debt will increase to a still-moderate 37% of consolidated operating expenditures by year-end 2015 in our base-case scenario. The planned borrowings will likely leave the municipality vulnerable to interest rate risk because all of the planned debt is at variable interest rates. Skopje's municipal company sector constitutes a credit weakness, in our view. Several municipal companies have large payables, although these are set to decrease, and high investment needs. Additional contingent liabilities may come from the municipality's plans to foster infrastructure development through private-public partnerships. Liquidity We regard Skopje's liquidity as a positive factor for the rating due to its large cash holding, which comfortably exceeds the municipality's debt service falling due within the next 12 months. It also benefits from a robust internal cash flow generation capability, but we view its access to external liquidity as uncertain, owing to the relatively immature local banking system and capital markets for municipal debt. Between November 2011-October 2012, Skopje's average cash position accounted for about MKD380 million. According to our base-case scenario, the municipality will run a deficit after capital accounts. We therefore anticipate that its cash holdings will decrease in late 2012-2013, but remain well above the municipality's debt service in 2013, which we assess at about MKD80 million. Moreover, we anticipate that a portion of Skopje's deficit in 2013 will be funded with undrawn portion of two loans (in total MKD380 million) earmarked for real estate construction and development of the municipality's traffic control system. Although these loans cannot be used to honor the municipality's debt service, the availability of these resources alleviates its funding requirements. Skopje has to hold its cash in an account at the state treasury. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that due to economic growth and conservative financial planning, the municipality of Skopje will maintain a strong operating surplus and high capital revenues as well as a strong liquidity position that would offset its steadily rising debt burden. We could lower the rating if the sovereign credit rating on Macedonia were lowered. Even if the sovereign rating remains intact, we may lower the rating on Skopje within the next 12 months if, in line with our downside-case scenario, the municipality depletes its cash reserves to maintain a high level of capital investments while access to external funding becomes constrained. If we were to raise the sovereign ratings on Macedonia, we could also raise the rating on Skopje within the next 12 months if, in line with our upside-case scenario, a rapid recovery in the municipality's real estate market led to faster revenue growth than that expected under our base-case scenario. Such a scenario would likely restrict the municipality's deficit after capital accounts to below 5% of revenues and curb accumulation of tax-supported debt, which would stay below 30% of consolidated operating revenues at least until 2016.

