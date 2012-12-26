Overview -- Aviva PLC announced an agreement to sell Aviva USA Corp., which contains its U.S. insurance subsidiaries (Aviva Life and Annuity Co. and Aviva Life and Annuity Co. of New York, collectively referred to as Aviva USA) to Athene Holding Ltd, for $1.55 billion. -- We affirmed our ratings on Aviva USA. The ratings remain on CreditWatch Developing, where they were placed on Nov. 12, 2012. The continuation of the CreditWatch Developing status reflects the level of uncertainty regarding how Aviva USA's credit profile could change as it is sold and transitioned to its new owner. -- If there are no material developments, we would not expect to make any credit comments on Aviva USA until after the transaction closes, which is expected to take place by mid-year 2013. Rating Action On Dec. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' ratings on Aviva PLC's U.S. insurance subsidiaries (Aviva Life and Annuity Co. and Aviva Life & Annuity Co. of New York; collectively referred to as Aviva USA). All of the ratings remain on CreditWatch Developing, where they were placed on Nov. 12, 2012. Our ratings and outlooks on Aviva PLC and its other rated subsidiaries remain unchanged following this announcement. Rationale On Dec. 21, 2012, Aviva PLC announced its plan to sell Aviva USA to Athene Holding Ltd. (Athene; not rated) for $1.55 billion. The continuation of the CreditWatch Developing placement reflects the level of uncertainty regarding how Aviva USA's credit profile could change as it is sold and transitioned to its new owner. Subject to regulatory approval, this transaction is expected to close by mid-year 2013. Aviva will retain the North American asset management activities of Aviva Investors that are focused on third parties, as well as Aviva PLC assets outside of the U.S. Athene is a life insurance holding company focused principally on the retirement market. Its business, through its subsidiaries, is focused primarily on issuing and reinsuring fixed annuities, including fixed indexed annuities. The counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Aviva USA are based on their stand-alone credit fundamentals. The ratings reflect our view of Aviva USA's strong competitive position in the U.S., supported by its effective multichannel distribution network, focused and leading product suite in the indexed products market, strong prospective core operating performance, and capitalization. During the past year, Aviva USA's management team has made progress in maintaining or improving the strength of its business franchise, its enterprise risk management infrastructure, and its key financial metrics. In our opinion, these positive factors are offset by the earnings concentrations in two product lines (indexed annuity and indexed life), spread compression that reflects the low interest rate environment, capital strain created by AXXX/XXX reserve requirements, and the relatively high proportion of life insurance products sold with no-lapse guarantees, which a prolonged low interest rate environment could adversely affect. Aviva USA has a strong competitive position in the equity indexed annuity (EIA)and equity indexed life market, with about 80% of its liabilities related to accumulation products and 20% to life insurance products. New sales have remained concentrated in two product lines. Indexed annuity products accounts for about 95% of the accumulation product segment sales, and indexed life products account for about 90% of the protection product segment sales. From our assessment, we believe that the firm's EIA risks are well managed. Given that Aviva USA relies on AXXX/XXX solutions for its life business, its product design and new product pricing remains exposed to market risk. In July 2012, we revised our strategic view of the U.S. operations to "nonstrategically important" to Aviva PLC, from "strategically important" and lowered the ratings by one notch based on our assessment that these operations could be disposed of given Aviva PLC's revised strategic plans. In November 2012, we removed the one notch of implied parental support to our published ratings on Aviva USA when Aviva PLC announced that the U.S. operations were being tendered for sale. CreditWatch The CreditWatch Developing status reflects the uncertainty we have regarding the new owner's plans for Aviva USA and what this organization may look like in the future. We will monitor developments and will meet with Athene's management to understand its business strategy for Aviva USA. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement within a month following the transaction close. Standard & Poor's could lower the ratings if Aviva USA's earnings or capital adequacy deteriorate, if its risk profile increases, or if material changes are made to the underlying business franchise. For Aviva USA to maintain the current stand-alone ratings, we would expect the company to maintain its very strong franchise position in equity indexed products in the U.S. with sales that remain in line with industry trends, net interest margins that are maintained or improve, and International Financial Reporting Standards pretax operating earnings remaining at or better than levels seen in 2011 and 2012. Operating results will remain sensitive to the relative level of long term interest rates and net interest margins given the high proportion of fixed-rate products sold. We expect capitalization to remain redundant at the 'A' confidence level, based on our model, that liquidity will remain strong, and that losses within the investment portfolio will remain manageable. While deemed to be much less likely, we could raise the ratings if the new owners provide suitable explicit support or credit enhancements for Aviva USA, or if Aviva USA's earnings increase sustainably and on a risk adjusted basis, asset quality is maintained or improves, or capital adequacy is supportive of higher ratings.