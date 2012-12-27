(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On Dec. 26, 2012, we raised our long-term local currency ratings to 'AA+' from 'AA' and our foreign currency ratings to 'AA-/A-1+' from 'A+/A-1' on the Republic of Chile. -- We are raising the counterparty credit rating on Banco del Estado de Chile to 'AA-/A-1+' from 'A+/A-1' following the action on the sovereign. -- The outlook is stable. Rating Action On Dec. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its counterparty credit ratings on Banco del Estado de Chile (Banco Estado) to 'AA-/A-1+' from 'A+/A-1'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Banco Estado mainly reflect our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the Republic of Chile would provide extraordinary timely support to the bank in the event of financial distress. We base our view of this support on our assessment of Banco Estado's "very important" role, in accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), as a financial vehicle in promoting banking products and home ownership to the low-income population segment and the bank's "very strong" link with the Chilean state, which has 100% ownership. Because of these factors, our issuer credit rating on the bank is four notches higher than its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Our SACP on Banco Estado reflect its "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. Outlook The stable outlook on Banco Estado reflects the outlook on the Republic of Chile and our expectation that Banco Estado will maintain its strong market position and its social policy role in the country. We also expect the bank to continue improving its asset quality and maintain high liquidity and stable and diversified funding. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ SACP bbb+ Anchor bbb+ Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Above Average and Adequate (0) Support +4 GRE Support +4 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities, Dec. 9, 2010 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Action To From Banco del Estado de Chile Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ A+/Positive/A-1 Upgraded Banco del Estado de Chile To From Certificate Of Deposit AA- A+ Senior Unsecured AA- A+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)