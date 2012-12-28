(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded International Bank of Azerbaijan's (IBA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB+' and removed the rating from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. At the same time, the agency has upgraded IBA's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b-' from 'f'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The downgrade of IBA's IDRs and the revision of its Support Rating Floor reflect the continued track record of quite limited capital support from the Azerbaijan's authorities. In Fitch's view, support in 2012 has continued to be slow, limited in volume and skewed towards Tier 2 capital instruments with weak loss absorption capacity. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan's recent provision of AZN100m of subordinated debt followed other incremental capital contributions made to IBA earlier in 2012 (see "Fitch Maintains IBA's IDR on RWN; Downgrades Viability Rating" dated 27 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch estimates that this chain of capital injections, together with the planned completion of an AZN50m equity contribution by the bank's minority, private shareholders, will enable IBA to maintain its statutory capital adequacy at around the 12% minimum level at end-2012. However, IBA's ratio will at best remain only very slightly above the regulatory limit, pressured by its limited ability to deleverage and the potential need for recognition of additional credit impairment. RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR IBA's IDRs continue to be driven by Fitch's view that there is a moderate probability of support for the bank, if needed, from the Azerbaijan authorities. This view factors in IBA's majority (50.2%) state ownership, its large domestic franchise (the bank accounts for 35% of sector assets), substantial funding from state-owned corporations (30% of deposits at end-Q312), the bank's relatively small size relative to the sovereign's available resources and the potentially significant reputational damage for the authorities in case of IBA's default. Fitch believes that the authorities are likely to continue to provide small-scale capital support, and also make liquidity available, as required. IBA's overdraft facility from the central bank has been recently increased to AZN150m from AZN100m. In addition, the bank's draft medium-term financial plan foresees AZN200m of additional equity injections to be completed by end-2015. RATING SENSITIVITES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR IBA's ratings may be downgraded further if (i) the Azerbaijan authorities fail to provide timely capital and/or liquidity support to IBA in case of renewed pressure on the bank's stand-alone credit profile, or (ii) a downgrade of Azerbaijan's 'BBB-' sovereign Long-term IDRs. A downgrade may also follow if the state's share falls below 50%, although Fitch views IBA's privatization as unlikely to happen before 2014, at the earliest. Upside potential for the ratings is very limited. RATING ACTION RATIONALE: VIABILITY RATING The upgrade of the VR to 'b-' reflects IBA's expected return to compliance with regulatory capital requirements in 2013, an increase in provisioning against problem loans (with statutory impairment reserves now more aligned with those under IFRS) and a small improvement in Fitch Core Capital (FCC/risk weighted assets rose to 5.8% at end-H112 from 4.4% at end-2010). Completion of the AZN50m equity placement among the private shareholders (following the AZN50m contributed by the Ministry of Finance in Q112) will also be supportive, and Fitch is informed that AZN40m of this has already been paid in during H212. However, the agency expects that this capital will be largely consumed by loan growth, given the further credit needs of some of the bank's problematic project finance exposures. RATING ACTION DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING IBA's VR continues to reflect its weak asset quality, capital and performance and tight liquidity. However, the rating also reflects the stability of the bank's funding to date, and the currently supportive operating environment, reflected in robust growth of the non-oil economy. Non-performing loans (NPLs) at end-Q312 comprised 17% of IBA's loan book, while an additional 24% of loans were restructured. At the same time, IBA's statutory impairment reserves (both specific and general) were equal to only 12% of the portfolio, suggesting potential for further recognition of credit losses. In addition, IBA has financed AZN0.9bn of quite speculative investments (mostly connected with construction and real estate) in Russia, which carried an impairment reserve of only 26% at end-H112, resulting in a net value equal to about 2x FCC. The bank expects that further financing of at least AZN0.3bn will be required to complete the construction projects and ultimately dispose of the assets. In Fitch's view, the recoverability of the problem assets (loans and investments) will be quite lengthy (beyond one year) and may require absorption of considerable additional credit losses. The bank's weak performance (despite some improvement, in H112 pre-impairment profit net of accrued interest not received in cash was barely positive) means that it will be difficult to absorb any such losses through the income statement, resulting in potential further pressure on capital. In the absence of any meaningful amortisation of the loan book, IBA is increasingly dependent on timely prolongation/refinancing of existing wholesale debt, which comprised 27% of non-equity funding at end-Q312. IBA's total liquidity cushion at end-Q312 was equal to AZN305m (11% of customer deposits), while wholesale funding maturities total AZN630m in H113 and AZN200m in H213. IBA expects a large AZN380m bank deposit falling due in H113 to be rolled over (as has been the case in the past), and also has plans to refinance the remaining wholesale funding. In assessing IBA's liquidity position, Fitch takes some comfort from the stability, to date, of customer deposits, the availability of liquidity support from the central bank and continued access to international funding during 2012. RATING SENSITIVITES: VIABILITY RATING The VR could be downgraded if there was (i) a further marked deterioration in asset quality, reflected in a weakening of underlying credit exposures or an increase in NPLs; (ii) further heightened pressure on capitalisation as a result of asset quality deterioration and/or higher leverage; or (iii) a sharp tightening of the liquidity position, for example as a result of the inability to refinance/extend maturing wholesale debt. An upgrade of the VR is unlikely in the foreseeable future, and would require a resolution of asset quality problems or a recapitalisation of the bank. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+', Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', off RWN Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b-' from 'f' Support Rating: affirmed at '3', off RWN Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BB' from 'BB+', off RWN (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)