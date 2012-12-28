(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We are assigning our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings and 'ruBBB-' Russia national scale rating to Russia-based Baltiyskiy Bank. -- In our opinion, Baltiyskiy Bank has a moderate business position, weak capital and earnings, weak risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity. -- The stable outlook reflects the balance between our anticipation of Baltiyskiy Bank's growth in retail lending and further development of its franchise in Russia's North-West Federal District against its persistently weak capitalization and operating performance. Rating Action On Dec. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit rating to Russia-based Baltiyskiy Bank. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned an 'ruBBB-' Russia national scale rating. Rationale The ratings on Baltiyskiy Bank reflect the 'bb' anchor for a bank operating primarily in Russia, its "moderate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b-'. Under our bank criteria, we use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Russia is 'bb', based on an economic risk score of '7' and an industry risk score of '7'. We consider Russia to have moderate growth prospects, credit expansion, and debt levels. Credit risk in the economy is very high, due to significant proportion of lending in foreign currency, the poor credit standing of the nonexport economy, and what we regard as Russia's weak and arbitrary legal system. With regard to industry risk, we see deficiencies in Russia's bank supervision and believe that the dominance of state-owned banks unfavorably distorts competition for private-sector banks. Bank funding markets are risky, owing to a lack of long-term financing in rubles and the prevalent use of foreign currency. Nonetheless, this area has improved since 2008, due to a significant increase in retail deposits and the Russian Central Bank's regular and effective liquidity support operations. We consider Baltiyskiy Bank's business position to be "moderate". It balances the bank's small size and limited geographic diversification and its good franchise in the North-West Federal District, where it is the fifth-largest bank in terms of assets. With total assets of Russian ruble (RUB) 79 billion (about US$2.53 billion) on Sept. 30, 2012, Baltiyskiy Bank ranked 63rd among Russian banks. It is ultimately controlled by Andrey Isaev and Oleg Shigaev, who have beneficiary ownership of 49.875% each. Mr. Shigaev is the bank's CEO. Baltiyskiy Bank has been relatively dormant in the development of its active operations, as its balance sheet carried the burden of significant investments in real estate (up to 25% of total assets over 2012). Its future plans include expansion to retail lending by using its large customer account client base and good network and gradually reducing its real estate investments. We assess Baltiyskiy Bank's capital and earnings as "weak". Its capital position is a weakness for the bank, which operates slightly above regulatory minimum, with a ratio of equity capital to risk-weighted assets of 10.2% on Sept. 30, 2012. We do not expect substantial improvement in 2013 and our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments should remain below 5% within the next 12-18 months. Our forecast includes gradual reallocation of assets from real estate to income-generating assets, which will lead to the expansion of the net interest margin to 3.5%-4%. However, net profit will likely remain at about breakeven, assuming no major negative one-offs on the sale of some real-estate exposures. We understand that additional injections from the shareholders will be sufficient to keep the bank in compliance with the regulatory ratios set by the Russian Central Bank. In our view, Baltiyskiy Bank's overall risk position is "weak". Our assessment reflects high concentrations observed on the balance sheet, large investments in real estate assets, and rapid loan growth. Loan-portfolio concentrations are high. The top 20 nonbank borrowers constitute 58% of the total loans to customers as of year-end 2011, and we expect limited change in 2012-2013. While the bank is gradually reducing its exposure to real estate, we expect real estate to remain at more than 10% of the balance sheet in the next 12-18 months. At the same time, expansion of lending activities and a rapid shift in the structure of exposures, notably in retail, will create the need for additional provisioning above the average 1.3% of the loan portfolio observed over 2007-2011. We consider Baltiyskiy Bank's funding to be "average" and its liquidity position "adequate". Baltiyskiy Bank is highly dependent on retail funding, collected via the relatively dense branch network in its home region. Retail funding represented about 85% of its liabilities as of Oct. 1, 2012. The customer base is very loyal, as shown by the limited deposit flight during the recent crisis periods. The bank keeps deposit rates lower than the the top 10 banks' retail average, just slightly above the rate government banks charge. Concentrations on the funding side are not particularly high. The top 20 depositors represented around 7.5% of customer funding as of Oct. 1, 2012. The loans-to-deposits ratio is low at 43.85%. However, this ratio is likely to expand as the bank continues its lending programs. The rating on Baltiyskiy Bank reflects the bank's stand-alone creditworthiness and doesn't include any uplift for extraordinary external support, either from its shareholders or the government, due to the bank's "low" systemic importance. Outlook The stable outlook on Baltiyskiy Bank reflects the balance between our anticipation of its growth in retail lending and further development of its franchise in the North-West Federal District against its persistently weak capitalization and operating performance. The probability of rating actions in 2013 is low, in our opinion. We believe that Baltiyskiy Bank's risk profile is unlikely to improve in the next 12-18 months, given relative concentrations, and exposure to real estate. However, we could raise the ratings if Baltiyskiy Bank's capital adequacy improved significantly, notably because of higher earnings generation or capital injection, which could raise our projected RAC ratio (before adjustments for diversification) to more than 5% on a sustainable basis and create a buffer above the minimum regulatory capital adequacy ratio. We would consider a negative rating action if the bank's liquidity sharply deteriorated or nonbank assets expanded on the balance sheet. The decline of the projected RAC ratio to less than 3%, which could arise from higher unexpected growth or elevated credit costs, could also lead to a downgrade. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C SACP b- Anchor bb Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Weak (-1) Risk Position Weak (-2) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, March 19, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List New Rating Baltiyskiy Bank Counterparty Credit Rating B-/Stable/C Russia National Scale ruBBB-