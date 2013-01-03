BRIEF-Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with Bahamas
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an initial long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' to Merrill Lynch B.V. and has subsequently withdrawn the IDR and support ratings of Merrill Lynch S.A. Fitch notes that the obligations of Merrill Lynch B.V. are guaranteed by Bank of America Corporation. Fitch assigns the following ratings: Merrill Lynch B.V. --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Long-term Senior Debt 'A'; --Long-term marked linked securities 'Aemr' --Support '1'. Fitch withdraws the following ratings: Merrill Lynch S.A. --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Support '1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
* John P. Pecora reports a 6.67 percent passive stake in Saexploration Holdings Inc as of March 2, 2017 -SEC filing Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 8 A German court named Frankfurt-based Deka Investment on Wednesday as lead plaintiff for 1,470 damages claims against Volkswagen totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2 bln) over its diesel emissions scandal.