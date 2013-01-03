BRIEF-Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with Bahamas
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 - As part of its ongoing surveillance, Fitch Ratings has affirmed 3 classes of the CenterPoint Energy Transition Bond Company IV transaction as follows: --Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. The transaction is performing within expectations, with levels of outstanding principal amounts in-line with the targeted amortization schedule. The true-up mechanism is performing as expected, providing adequate credit support for all outstanding classes.
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* John P. Pecora reports a 6.67 percent passive stake in Saexploration Holdings Inc as of March 2, 2017 -SEC filing Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 8 A German court named Frankfurt-based Deka Investment on Wednesday as lead plaintiff for 1,470 damages claims against Volkswagen totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2 bln) over its diesel emissions scandal.