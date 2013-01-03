Jan 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following Westerville, Ohio (the
city) bonds:
--$2.5 million general obligation limited tax bonds (LTGOs), series 2003A at
'AAA';
--$1.6 million general obligation unlimited tax bonds (ULTGOs), series 2003B at
'AAA';
--$890,000 GO various purpose limited tax bonds, series 2004 at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The ULTGO bonds are secured by a voter-approved debt service millage, outside
the general operating millage, that is adjusted to yield sufficient revenue to
pay debt service payments.
The LTGO bonds are secured by a levy of ad valorem property taxes within the
ten-mill operating limitation imposed by Ohio law.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DEEP AND DIVERSE ECONOMY: The city's strong and diverse economic base benefits
from its proximity to the Columbus metropolitan area, which provides abundant
employment opportunities to supplement those offered within the city.
STRONG MANAGEMENT: City officials demonstrate proactive and effective financial
stewardship.
AMPLE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The city has consistently maintained sound reserve
and liquidity levels and systematically uses surplus and designated tax revenues
for pay-as-you-go capital funding.
AVERAGE LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS: The aggregate debt burden is average, principal
amortization is rapid, and future capital needs appear reasonable.
NO RATING DISTINCTION: Fitch makes no rating distinction between the ULTGO and
LTGO bond ratings, in light of the city's high level of financial flexibility.
CREDIT PROFILE
The city is located in Franklin and Delaware counties, approximately 15 miles
northeast of the state capital, Columbus (Fitch ULTGO rating 'AAA'; Outlook
Stable). The city has a 2011 population of 36,665.
DEEP AND DIVERSE ECONOMY
The city is anchored by a stable and growing economic base largely composed of
financial, healthcare, and education sectors. Significant facilities investment
by the healthcare and financial services sector, namely Mount Carmel St. Ann's
hospital - which recently added a new $100 million 60-bed tower - OhioHealth,
and JP Morgan Chase, is expected to add to the city's expanding employment base,
with an additional 670 new jobs over the next few years.
The city's socioeconomic indicators are healthy, with a median household income
173% and 158% of state and national averages, respectively. The city's October
2012 unemployment rate of 4.9% continues to decline, and is well below
comparable state and national averages of 6.3% and 7.5%, respectively.
Taxpayer concentration is low, with the top ten taxpayers representing less than
5% of assessed value.
STRONG RESERVES
The city's financial position was bolstered by the passage of a voter-approved
permanent increase in its income tax rate to 2.0% from 1.25%, effective in 2009.
Income taxes accounted for 58% of total general fund revenue in 2008, and 67% in
2011, after the rate increase.
The city closed fiscal 2011 with a general fund operating surplus of $5.8
million or 20.3% of general fund spending. This is the fifth consecutive
operating surplus for the city, and adds to an already ample general fund
balance, which increased to $38.4 million. The unrestricted general fund balance
(the sum of committed, assigned and unassigned as per GASB 54) was $26.4
million, or equal to a robust 93% of general fund spending.
Unaudited results as of Nov. 30, 2012 show a $5.2 million general fund operating
surplus on a cash basis for fiscal 2012, due to positive budgetary variances.
This results in a general fund cash balance of $26 million, $25 million of which
is unrestricted, equal to a strong 83% of general fund spending.
The city has budgeted for modest average annual expenditure growth of 3.2% over
the next five years, which includes zero growth in net staffing. Additionally,
the city conservatively budgeted for a minimal 1.4% increase in income tax
revenue for fiscal 2012, whereas actual growth was 5.4%.
The city will start collecting income taxes in fiscal 2013 from businesses
within neighboring Blendon Township as a result of a Joint Economic Development
Zone Agreement approved by voters in November 2012. The program is expected to
yield approximately $400,000 annually in income tax revenues. Fitch notes
positively that the city did not incorporate this growth into its five-year plan
(2013-2017).
Fitch views favorably the city's policy to maintain a general fund balance equal
to 50% of expenditures and transfers out. The city's five-year plan includes
successful compliance with the policy, which Fitch believes is reasonable given
the city's history of conservative budgeting, the general expansion of the
city's economic base, and modest expenditure growth. The city retains
flexibility to decrease expenditures if necessary, primarily by delaying capital
projects.
AVERAGE DEBT PROFILE
Overall debt levels are average, at $2,409 per capita and 3% of market value,
largely due to overlapping school debt. Amortization is rapid with 87% retired
in 10 years. The debt service burden is manageable and equal to 10.5% of fiscal
2011 expenditures.
Given the city's extensive use of pay-as-you-go funding for capital
improvements, future borrowing is reasonable and the city's capital improvement
plan includes $17.7 million of new debt issuance for general capital
improvements through 2017.
The city contributes to the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) and
the Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund (OP&F) to fund both pension and OPEB. Both
OPERS and OP&F are cost-sharing, multiple-employer defined benefit pension
plans. The city historically fully funds its required contribution to both
pension funds, and the city contributed 100% of the required contribution for
2011.
The city's contributions to OPERS and OP&F equaled 10.5% of 2011 spending.
Carrying costs for debt service, pension and OPEB equaled a moderate 21% of 2011
spending.