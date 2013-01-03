Jan 3 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following rating on Lake Zurich Community
Unit School District (CUSD) No. 95, IL's (the district) general obligation (GO)
bonds:
--$40.46 million school building GO bonds, series 2000B at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the county's full faith and credit and ad valorem
taxing power, without limitation as to rate or amount.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG RESERVES; POSITIVE OPERATING MARGINS: The district has managed to
maintain strong positive operating margins over the past six years and achieved
formidable reserve levels to offset unexpected financial pressures.
PRUDENT MANAGEMENT: Management has prudent policies, budgets conservatively, and
conducts multi-year forecasting, allowing the district to comfortably manage
state-imposed property tax levy limitations.
AFFLUENT ECONOMY: The district's economy is affluent, with a sizable taxable
value and above-average wealth and income levels.
AVERAGE DEBT PROFILE: Debt levels are average, benefiting from pay-as-you-go
(paygo) financing and full payout in ten years. Pension and other
post-employment benefit costs are currently minimal.
SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the district and secured by the district's
full faith and credit and unlimited taxing authority.
CREDIT PROFILE
The district, with a population of 33,010, is located in Lake County, 37 miles
northwest of downtown Chicago. The district serves K-12 students of the affluent
communities of Lake Zurich, Deer Park, Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and North
Barrington.
SUBSTANTIAL FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
The district has preserved strong operating margins with conservative budgeting
despite smaller annual increases in the consumer price index, to which, under
the state's levy, the limit is tied.
The district added $3.4 million or 5% of spending to fund balance in fiscal
2011. Positive operations were driven by a favorable variance in property tax
revenues, special education program salaries, and some deferral of capital
expenditures. The district withdrew from the county's cooperative for special
education services in 2011; the district is now providing these services at a
lower cost.
Positive variances in special education and weather-related expenditures led to
fiscal 2012's operating surplus of $5.3 million or 7.9% of spending and a high
unrestricted general fund balance totaling 34% of spending. Included in this
amount are legal settlements which resulted in $1.3 million ($1.9% of spending)
in unanticipated general fund revenue.
The district's 2013 budget shows a $3.1 million surplus across all governmental
funds and increases the property tax levy by a modest 2.8%. The budget prudently
continues the district's practice of paygo capital financing. Management reports
actual expenditures tracking under budget for the first four months of the year,
consistent with past performance. Management and the teachers' bargaining unit
recently settled a three-year contract which gives 2% annual raises for various
concessions.
AFFLUENT ECONOMIC BASE
Wealth levels and housing values in the communities served by the district
greatly exceed county and state medians. The district's tax base, with a market
value of $4.9 billion, has declined 9.1% over the past two years. The county
assessor expects that taxable value will decline another 3% for the coming tax
year, which is in line with estimates for the metropolitan region. Unemployment
in Lake County has moderated to 7.8% in October 2012 from 9.1% in October 2011,
below the state (8.4%) but above the national (7.5%) average.
Enrollment has declined over the past six years, from 6,409 in 2007-08 to 5,910
in 2012-13 (-7.8%), which prompted the closure of a school in fiscal 2010. This
decline is inconsistent with a relatively stable population (0.2% growth between
census 2000 and 2010). Positively, recent declines have been considerably less
than management projections and further school closures are currently not
contemplated. Fitch notes that per-pupil funding is not a major revenue for the
district ($2.1 million or 2.8% of 2012 revenues) and therefore financial impact
to the district of further marginal declines is likely to be manageable.
STATE PENSION REFORM MAY COST-SHIFT TO DISTRICT
The district participates in the Teacher's Retirement System of the State of
Illinois (TRS), contributions to which are currently made on behalf of the
district by the state, and the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF). TRS is
poorly funded at 48% and 42% using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate
assumption. The funded ratio for the district's IMRF plan is 77%, or an adequate
73% using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumption. Fitch notes
that the TRS plan is the larger of the two plans. The district additionally
participates in the state-run retiree health care plan, making a minimal
$288,000 payment in fiscal 2012. Cost of carry in 2012 was a manageable 12.6% of
general and debt service fund spending.
The state legislature is currently considering pension reform. The state makes
on-behalf-of payments to the teachers' pension system for the district. The
district is prudently exploring scenarios that shift the normal cost from the
state to the district and plans for funding out of the current budget.
Management believes that a full phase-in would represent approximately $3.2
million in fiscal 2014. Fitch believes that the district could manage this
additional cost given its proactive management and low relative taxes.
AVERAGE DEBT BURDEN
The district's overall debt burden is an average $3,491 per capita and 2.3% of
market value. Amortization is very rapid, with full payout in ten years and debt
service represented an average 10.6% of general and debt service fund
expenditures in fiscal 2012. The district has no near-term plans to issue
additional debt and will continue to prudently fund short-term capital needs on
a paygo basis.