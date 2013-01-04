Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 4 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S. technology companies, including: --Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. --First Data Corp. --Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I, Ltd. --Sanmina-SCI Corp. (Sanmina) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)