Jan 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following program rating to Cleveland
Municipal School District OH's (the district) unlimited tax general obligation
(ULTGO) qualified school improvement refunding bonds:
--$40,395,000, series 2013, 'AA'.
In addition, Fitch assigns an underlying rating of 'A-' to the series 2013
bonds.
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale on Jan. 15, 2013. Proceeds
are being used to refund outstanding series 2004 bonds.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--Outstanding GO bonds, series 2002, 2004, 2010, and 2011 underlying rating at
'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable for the program and underlying ratings.
SECURITY
The bonds are voted general obligations of the district secured by the
district's unlimited ad valorem tax pledge.
The Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program requires the Ohio Department
of Education (ODE) to forward state foundation program payments to the bond
registrar if, prior to the bond payment date, the district has not transmitted
funds sufficient to cover required debt service payments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EDUCATION REFORM LEGISLATION ENACTED: In July 2012, the Governor signed House
Bill 525 known as the 'Cleveland Plan' (the plan). The legislation's goal is to
improve educational standards, and it provides district management with
increased flexibility in working with labor groups.
PROPERTY TAX LEVY APPROVED: To support the plan, in November 2012, voters
approved, by a strong margin, a new four-year 15 mill property tax levy.
FINANCIAL PRESSURES EASE TEMPORARILY: The approval of the new tax levy relieves
some budgetary pressures and provides the district with some financial
flexibility. However, Fitch believes that the district will continue to struggle
to build reserve levels to satisfactory levels.
PROACTIVE MANAGEMENT: The district's experienced management team has taken
aggressive steps to address its budget imbalance by successfully implementing
sizeable spending reductions over the last few years.
LARGE AND DIVERSE ECONOMY: Cleveland has successfully diversified its economy
away from manufacturing to the more stable and strong health and education
sectors. Additionally, the area is seeing some momentum due to several
significant projects that are currently in progress.
POOR SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: Despite diversification, the city and the
district continue to experience above average unemployment rates, tax base
declines, poor property tax collection rates and declining population and
enrolment. Income levels are well below average and poverty levels are more than
double the state and nation.
MANAGEABLE DEBT PROFILE: The district's debt profile is characterized by overall
low to moderate debt ratios, above average principal amortization, and
manageable future borrowing plans.
STRONG PROGRAM ESSENTIALS: The bonds qualify for the Ohio School District Credit
Enhancement Program, which is characterized by stringent requirements and strong
program mechanics.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
FAILURE OF CLEVELAND PLAN: Fitch believes the district's inability to meet
specific measurable goals under the plan would most likely result in failure of
voters to renew the property tax levy in four years, resulting in budgetary
pressure and reduced financial flexibility.
INABILITY TO BUILD RESERVE LEVELS: Management's ability to improve reserves to
satisfactory levels in the medium term will be key to maintaining the rating at
the current level.
CREDIT PROFILE
The Cleveland Municipal School District (CMSD) is located in Cuyahoga County in
northeastern Ohio. Of the district's area of approximately 82 square miles,
99.3% is located within the City of Cleveland (the city; GO bonds rated 'A+'
with a Stable Outlook by Fitch). District enrollment continues to decline due
primarily to the declining city population, the expansion of charter and private
schools, and weak academic performance. Enrollment for 2011-2012 totaled 40,782,
a 45% decline since 2000-2001 and a 6.7% decline from 2010-2011.
For the 2011-12 school year, the district was placed in 'Academic Emergency', a
step below the 'Academic Watch' status it held in the 2010-11 school year and
the lowest of five possible categories of academic achievement. Although
district performance remained stable, the value added factor, which is a measure
of student learning growth, resulted in the change in status.
EDUCATION REFORM LEGISLATION RECENTLY ENACTED
On June 12, 2012, the Ohio General Assembly passed legislation and on July 7,
2012, the Governor signed 'The Cleveland Plan'. The Cleveland Mayor, Governor
Kasich, the General Assembly, the Cleveland Teacher's Union and the Cleveland
business community collaborated to create a plan for education reform for the
district to improve standards, reward, retain and recruit high-quality
educators, increase incentives for district and charter school partnerships and
increase school autonomy and accountability.
The legislation gives the district greater flexibility and more authority in how
teachers are evaluated and allows the district to intervene in lower performing
schools, reassign teachers and require them to work more hours, outside of the
confines of labor agreements. Additionally, the district has the legal
authority, via agreements, to share state funds with high quality charter school
partners. On an academic achievement basis, the district will be able to count
charter school student test scores.
The legislation is for six years with the plan being implemented over four
years. The Cleveland Transformation Alliance has been created and is comprised
of members of local government and the community to ensure accountability for
all public schools in the city. The district will hold itself accountable to
specific measurable goals including eliminating failing schools, increasing
graduation rates substantially, increasing college enrolment moderately, and
tripling the number of students enrolled in high performing schools. Fitch
believes that the goals are somewhat aggressive but this legislation is
generally positive. Combined with the approval of a new property tax levy, it
gives the district some necessary tools for transformation and provides some
financial relief.
NEW PROPERTY TAX LEVY PROVIDES TEMPORARY RELIEF
In November 2012, district voters passed by a strong margin (57%) a 15-mill
property tax levy to support the plan and transformation efforts. The district's
existing levy is 64.8 mills. Fourteen mills will be allocated to the district
and one mill will be allocated to the partnering charter schools (11 currently).
Based on reduced 2013 assessed value following a sexennial reassessment and
current weak property tax collections, the levy is expected to generate $63
million annually for the district. Of this, $4.2 million will be distributed to
charter school partners.
The levy is for four years (through 2016) to provide for accountability,
allowing voters to evaluate whether the district is succeeding and if tax
dollars should continue. In November 2016, a Presidential election year, the
district expects to position the levy as either a renewal of the 15 mills or a
replacement levy, which if assessed values go up, would allow for an adjusted
millage levy and additional dollars.
Fitch views the approval of the tax levy positively despite being temporary, as
it provides financial flexibility and shows strong community support for
transformation. Historically, voter approval for new property tax levies has not
been successful. The last property tax levy was passed in 1996, with subsequent
levies in 2004 and 2005 failing with 45% and 35% voter approval, respectively.
Bond issues have fared better with all being passed, the last one in 2001. On a
positive note, all current property tax revenues, which represent 23% of total
general fund revenue, are derived from non-expiring levies.
WEAK FINANCIAL PROFILE WITH LOW RESERVE LEVELS
The district's strong and experienced management team has taken aggressive steps
to address its budget imbalance by successfully implementing sizeable spending
reductions including the closing of schools, the elimination of teaching
positions and labor union concessions. The district closed a $58 million (9.1%
of spending) budget gap in 2011. For fiscal 2011 (year-end June 30), the
district reported a general fund operating surplus after transfers of $37.7
million compared to a deficit of $37.8 million in 2010. The district reported an
unrestricted general fund balance of $13 million or 2.2% of spending at June 30,
2011, compared to a negative unreserved (pre-GASB 54) fund balance of $41
million or negative 6.2% of spending at June 30, 2010.
On an unaudited GAAP basis for 2012 the district recorded a general fund
operating deficit after transfers of $6.4 million due primarily to lower
revenues and higher instruction costs. The unrestricted general fund balance
totaled $10.3 million or a weak 1.6% of spending.
The October 2012 five-year (2013-2017) cash-basis forecast was revised in
December to reflect the passage of the 15 mill property tax levy. The new levy
provides some breathing room with general fund operations positive through 2014.
Deficits of $10.8 million, $23.4 million and $65 million are forecasted for
fiscal 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively. Fiscal 2017 does not include the
renewal/replacement of the 15 mill levy. For 2013 the general fund ending
unencumbered cash balance is forecast at $41.3 million, up from $35.6 million in
2012 but decreasing to $11.2 million in 2016 and a negative $53.8 million in
2017.
Fitch recognizes the conservative assumptions of the forecast. However, while
the approval of the new tax levy relieves some budgetary pressures, Fitch
believes that the long-term structural balance and the building of reserves to
stronger levels will remain challenging. Concerns include the level of future
state funding, which represents 69% of general fund revenues, decreasing
assessed value and increasing property tax delinquencies. Cost containment,
successful implementation of the transformation plan and continued community
support remains essential to the district's financial health.
DIVERSE ECONOMY BUT WEAK SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS
While Cleveland's economy has successfully diversified away from manufacturing
to the more stable health and education sectors, the city continues to feel the
effect of the sluggish economy as evidenced by weak economic trends and
indicators. The city continues to lose population, unemployment rates are above
average, poverty rates are more than double the state and nation, income levels
are well below average and property tax collections remain weak. On the plus
side, economic development is strong with a number of major projects under
construction including the $465 Medical Mart and Convention Center in downtown
Cleveland which is scheduled to open in September 2013.
MANAGEABLE DEBT POSITION
The district's overall debt levels are moderate at 3.8% of market value or
$1,540 per capita, and principal amortization is rapid with 84% of debt retired
in 10 years. Debt service represents a moderate 7% of general and debt service
fund expenditures. Future capital plans are manageable, with the district
contemplating the issuance of $225 million in bonds in 2014 to fund the
remaining three segments of its master facilities plan. The additional debt
would more than double direct debt levels and will likely slow amortization
considerably.
The district contributes to the School Employees Retirement System and the State
Teachers Retirement System, both multiple-employer defined pension plans. The
District is required to make contributions in accordance with rates established
by the state and has annually met the annual contribution, although this has not
always equaled the actuarially required contribution (ARC). Contributions
represented a moderate 8.2% of unaudited 2012 general fund spending. Total
carrying costs for debt service, pension payment (which moderately underfunds
the ARC) and OPEB costs are manageable at 15.7% of spending.
STRONG PROGRAM ESSENTIALS
The 'AA' program rating is based on the qualification of the series 2013 bonds
for participation in the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program.
Participation requirements are stringent, including 2.5 times coverage of
maximum annual debt service by unrestricted state foundation aid on proposed
bonds and any outstanding obligations covered by the program. Fiscal year 2013
estimated state foundation aid to the district is 14.2 times maximum annual debt
service, well above the required 2.5 times.
Program mechanics are strong. Ohio law requires the Ohio Department of Education
(ODE) to forward to a bond paying agent or registrar state foundation payments
otherwise due to a participating school district if, prior to the bond payment
date, the district has not transmitted funds sufficient to cover a required debt
payment. For more information on the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement
Program, see Fitch's report dated May 13, 2011 at 'www.fitchratings.com'.