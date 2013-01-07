Jan 7 - The charge-off and 30-plus-day delinquency rates in Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Canadian Credit Card Quality Index (Canadian CCQI) were unchanged at 3.8% and 2.4%, respectively, in November as the Canadian unemployment rate declined to 7.2% from 7.4%. However, the payment rate, yield, and excess spread each decreased modestly to 36.0%, 21.4%, and 13.6%, respectively, from 39.0%, 21.8%, and 13.8% in October. We published "Canadian Credit Card Quality Index Report: Charge-Off And Delinquency Rates Were Stable In November 2012," on Jan. 3, 2013, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.