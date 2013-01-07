(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- On July 12, 2012, our updated criteria for assessing counterparty risk in covered bonds became effective, and issuers had six months to meet the updated criteria. -- On Nov. 28, 2012, we put our ratings on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's mortgage-covered bonds program on CreditWatch negative because we believed mitigants available to cover the program's exposure to bank account risk and commingling risk were not sufficient to maintain a 'AA+' rating. -- After reviewing the program under our updated criteria, including the bank's significant progress in mitigating the risks we have identified, we have concluded that bank account and commingling risks are now sufficiently covered for the program. -- We are therefore affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on the mortgage-covered bond program and removing the long-term rating from CreditWatch Negative. Jan 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had affirmed the 'AA+' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term ratings on the mortgage covered bonds issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB; BBB/Stable/A-2). We removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch where it was placed with negative implications on Nov. 28, 2012. The outlook is stable. Today's rating action follows our review of the program's credit and cash flow information as of Sept. 30, 2012, additional daily cash flow projections, and the implementation of our updated counterparty criteria framework (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 29, 2012, and "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012). The review encompassed the credit quality of the cover pool, the cash flow structure of assets and liabilities, and likely counterparty risks. We had identified bank account, commingling, and derivative risk as relevant counterparty risks for the program. With regard to derivative risk, the issuer has removed noncompliant derivatives. With regard to bank account risk and commingling risk, we have reviewed the currently available credit enhancement and compared it to the covered bonds' target credit enhancement, including our sized assumptions for the risks we deem commensurate with maintaining the 'AA+' rating. We have also reviewed the issuer's legal enhancements to partially cover the commingling and bank account risk of the pool. The issuer is implementing these legal enhancements as remedial action for the increased overcollateralization requirement and to partially reduce the target overcollateralization for commingling and bank account risk. Based on the currently available information, we believe that bank account and commingling risk is sufficiently covered by overcollateralization to achieve a seven-notch rating uplift above the 'BBB' issuer credit rating. Under the criteria, using the information provided by the issuer for sizing commingling risk, the available credit enhancement of 41.98% for the mortgage-covered bond program as of Dec. 31, 2012, is sufficient to cover the target credit enhancement, including the sized commingling risk of 38.79%, resulting in a seven-notch uplift above the issuer credit rating. The stable outlook reflects the stable rating outlook on the issuer, and the expected development of the asset-liability mismatch. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Rating On Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Mortgage Covered Bond Program Placed On CreditWatch Negative, Nov. 28, 2012 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings Process, Feb. 7, 2008 -- Covered bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 2012 -- Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds: Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Target Asset Spreads, April 24, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012) -- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Revised Framework For Applying Counterparty And Supporting Party Criteria, May 8, 2007 -- European Legal Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, March 23, 2005 -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009) -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments in Transaction Accounts, May 31, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009 -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011) -- Expanding European Covered Bond Universe Puts Spotlight on Key Analytics (published in July 16, 2004) -- Rating Pfandbriefe--The Analytical Perspective, Jan. 27, 2003 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Criteria For Rating German Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009 -- Assumptions: German Law Change Affects Mortgage Foreclosure Period Stresses, Nov 28, 2008 -- German Pfandbrief Framework Further Improved (published March 3, 2004) -- German Index Reports (published quarterly) -- Issuers' Delays In Meeting Updated Covered Bond Criteria Might Lead To Several CreditWatch Placements, Nov. 27, 2012 -- What Factors Do We Consider When Analyzing Commingling And Account Bank Risk In Covered Bonds, Nov. 26, 2012 -- RMBS: Criteria for Rating German Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Aug. 31, 2001 RATINGS LIST Rating Actions; Ratings Withdrawn; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Mortgage Covered Bonds (Hypothekenpfandbriefe) Issue Rating AA+/Stable/A-1+ AA+/Watch Neg/A-1+ -*-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)