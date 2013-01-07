Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
Jan 7 - Fitch Ratings today announced the launch of its new iPad app, Fitch Mobile. Built to meet the needs of investors, fixed income professionals and capital markets participants, the app delivers Fitch Ratings content for users on the go. Fitch Mobile is now available to download free of charge from Apple's App Store. "Market participants want access to our content anytime and anywhere, whether they are online or offline, and that is what Fitch Mobile delivers," said Peter Jordan, executive vice president of global business management at Fitch. "This is the latest in a series of enhancements aimed to make our content as accessible as possible to Fitch subscribers and to those who are new to Fitch." Among its many features, Fitch Mobile allows users to: --Scan rating actions and headline news anytime, anywhere --Save content for easy future reference and offline viewing --Access existing Fitch Research portfolio and alerts --Filter content by region and sector --Read insightful Fitch Wire commentary on market events as they happen --Watch videos featuring Fitch analysts to gain insight on topical market events Fitch Mobile for iPad includes both free and subscriber content. To learn more about a Fitch Research subscription, please visit Fitch's website 'www.fitchratings.com'. Fitch Ratings is a leading provider of credit opinions through ratings and research and is part of Fitch Group. A global provider of financial information services, Fitch Group includes Fitch Ratings and Fitch Solutions, which delivers a range of comprehensive data, analytical tools and risk services to investors and other market participants. Jointly owned by Paris-based Fimalac and New York-based Hearst Corporation, Fitch Group operates in 35 countries. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.