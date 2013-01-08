Jan 8 - So what happens next in the global Leveraged Finance market? How
does demand for leveraged loans impact credit quality in the leveraged finance
area? Will re-pricing and dividend recapitalization transactions dominate the
loan market or will M&A volume pick up? How does the resurgence of CLO issuance
impact credit quality? What does historical recovery performance mean for future
recoveries?
Please join the discussions led by the head of Global Corporate Ratings for
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, our Global Chief Economist, presentation
by our Sovereign Ratings team, senior ratings analysts, and leading experts in
the leveraged finance market as they provide a comprehensive outlook for 2013.
This year's conference will take place on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2013. The
half-day event will take place at the McGraw-Hill Auditorium, 2nd Floor, 1221
Sixth Avenue at 49th Street in New York, N.Y.
Registration for this event is complimentary.
To register, copy and paste the below URL into your browser.Media may register directly, or for assistance, please contact
Mimi_Barker@standardandpoors.com (646 784 1061)
