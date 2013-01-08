Jan 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following Michigan
Finance Authority (MFA) state revolving fund (SRF) bonds:
--Approximately $141.9 million clean water revolving fund subordinate refunding
bonds, series 2013;
--Approximately $34.3 million drinking water revolving fund subordinate
refunding bonds, series 2013.
The bonds are scheduled to sell via negotiation during the week of Jan. 22nd.
The series 2013 bonds are being issued to refund certain series of outstanding
clean water and drinking water revolving fund revenue bonds, series 2004, and to
pay for the cost of issuance. MFA's SRF program was created to provide loans to
local governmental entities within the state used for financing eligible water
pollution control and drinking water projects.
At this time, Fitch also affirms the 'AAA' ratings on the following MFA bonds:
--$1.8 billion in outstanding clean water and drinking water revolving fund
revenue bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The primary security for all bonds issued under the master trust indenture is
loan repayments from over 245 borrowers. Debt service reserve funds are also
available to certain series of bonds. All bonds are secured by excess available
monies in the released (de-allocated) accounts from the individual clean water
state revolving fund (CWSRF) and drinking water state revolving fund (DWSRF)
programs. Released monies are available to subordinate bonds only after the
senior bonds' scheduled debt service has been paid and any reserve requirements
met.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HIGH DEFAULT TOLERANCE: Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that the
programs can continue to pay bond debt service even with loan defaults in excess
of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default hurdle, as produced using Fitch's Portfolio
Stress Calculator (PSC).
STRONG POOL CREDIT QUALITY: Pool credit quality is solid. Fitch estimates that
more than 85% of MFA's loans are rated at least investment grade by Fitch or one
of the other nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (NRSRO).
Additionally, underlying loan provisions are strong with virtually all loan
principal secured by water and/or wastewater revenue pledges, general obligation
pledges, or combination pledges.
MODERATE BORROWER CONCENTRATION: The top 10 obligors in the combined SRFs
represent about 54% of the aggregate pool. In addition, approximately 21% of the
aggregate pool consists of loans to the city of Detroit (senior/second-lien
sewer revenue bonds rated 'A-'/BBB+' respectively by Fitch). Fitch views
concentration risk as mitigated given the credit quality of the pool combined
with the high default tolerance levels exhibited by the financial structure.
CROSS-COLLATERALIZATION STRENGTHENS PROGRAM: The CWSRF and DWSRF are
cross-collateralized with one another, which allow shortfalls in one fund to be
covered by surpluses from de-allocated reserves and coverage in the other.
CREDIT PROFILE
FINANCIAL STRUCTURE EXHIBITS STRONG DEFAULT TOLERANCE
Fitch calculates all-in debt service coverage, which includes total scheduled
loan repayments plus reserve balances and account earnings divided by debt
service on the revenue bonds to be approximately 1.5x. Because of this coverage,
cash flow modeling demonstrates that the program can continue to pay bond debt
service even with hypothetical loan defaults of 100% over any four-year period
and assumed recoveries per Fitch's criteria. This is in excess of Fitch's 'AAA'
liability default hurdle (28%) as produced by the PSC, which is derived based on
the overall pool credit quality as measured by the rating of underlying
borrowers, size, loan term, and concentration.
BORROWER POOL EXHIBITS MODERATE CONCENTRATION
The combined SRFs are composed of over 245 obligors. Although there are a large
number of individual borrowers, concentration is relatively high in comparison
to similar municipal loan pools, with the top 10 representing about 54% of the
aggregate loan pool. Single obligor concentration is also high, with the
wastewater obligations from city of Detroit representing 21% of the total
pledged loan pool. While Detroit is expected to remain the largest single
program participant, management does not anticipate participation to grow
materially in the near term.
EFFECTIVE PROGRAM MANAGEMENT AND UNDERWRITING
MFA uses conservative underwriting guidelines and sound investment policies.
More than 85% of the combined pool participants are of investment grade quality
as reflected by public investment-grade ratings from one of the NRSROs.
Borrowers that do not have public investment-grade ratings are required to
exhibit investment-grade characteristics through state credit support or private
credit assessments or must otherwise provide an alternative security pledge or
pledges. In addition, borrowers must demonstrate, among other things, rates and
charges sufficient to cover all operational expenses of the project including
the ability to pay loan principal and interest. Strength in underwriting is
demonstrated by the fact that neither pool has ever experienced a default or
delinquency.
MFA, the successor to the Michigan Municipal Bond Authority, administers several
pooled loan programs. In addition to the CWSRF and DWSRF programs, MFA also
facilitates Michigan's local government and school loan programs. MFA is a
public corporate body, separate and distinct from Michigan's state government.
However, the authority's administrative staff is under the direction and
supervision of the State Treasurer.
STRUCTURAL CHARACTERISTICS
Under the indenture, MFA is authorized to issue bonds with various types of
designations. All currently outstanding clean water and drinking water bond
series under the indenture are designated as either pooled project bonds (PPB-I,
SRB-I or PPB-III), or revolving fund revenue bonds (RRB-I or RRB-II).
The SRB-I bonds were established as a new class of subordinated bonds under the
PPB-I designation in 2010. Loan repayments are the primary security for the
SRB-I bonds. While the SRB-I bonds are subordinate to the PPB-I bonds, abundant
released account moneys are available to the SRB-I bonds if there are any loan
deficiencies, before they are made available to any other program designations.
The 2013 bonds are SRB-I bonds.
STRUCTURAL ENHANCEMENT PROVIDED BY OVERCOLLATERALIZATION AND RESERVES
Additional enhancement to the bonds is provided by overcollateralization, or
surplus amounts of loan repayments remaining after paying debt service on the
bonds. Also, reserve accounts have been funded for certain series of bonds. As
the loans/bonds amortize, these reserves are released from each series'
dedicated reserve account to the extent that remaining reserves for each series
equal their required minimum. Combined reserves total $713.5 million, or 40% of
bonds outstanding.
A revenue account in the revenue fund has also been established for each series
of bonds. As of December 2012, the combined revenue fund balance was $157.6
million or 8.7% of bonds outstanding.
CROSS-COLLATERALIZATION PROVIDES TERTIARY PROTECTION
The CWSRF and DWSRF are cross-collateralized, meaning surplus amounts released
from each SRF program are available to cure deficiencies in the other. This
feature increases the diversity of the loan pool and lessens the risk of any one
borrower's default eroding reserve balances and threatening bondholder payments.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
