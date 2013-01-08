Jan 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.'s (Cantor) and BGC Partners Inc.'s long- and short-term IDRs at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. The affirmation reflects Cantor's established position in the institutional middle-market brokerage space, moderate risk profile due to its distribution-based business model, controlled leverage, and good funding and liquidity management. Ratings are further supported by Cantor's economic interest in BGC Partners Inc. (BGC), which helps to diversify its revenue base. The revision in Outlook to Negative reflects persisting headwinds facing the industry, including low trading activity due to regulatory uncertainties, eurozone debt concerns, sluggish U.S. recovery, and slowdown in Asia. The Negative Outlook also reflects the challenging operating performance at Cantor's inter-dealer broker subsidiary BGC, which has experienced significant decline in financial brokerage-related revenues. Finally, the Negative Outlook reflects concerns with Cantor's commercial real estate securitization activities, which although separately capitalized and non-recourse, could increase balance sheet risk during warehousing and contingent liquidity risk thereafter. Fitch also notes that Cantor faces potential emerging liquidity/refinancing risk associated with $300 million of debt coming due in June 2015. BGC's ratings are linked to Cantor's ratings, as Fitch considers BGC as a 'core' subsidiary of Cantor because of the significant interrelationship between the two companies. Cantor reported relatively higher revenues, pre-tax margins and earnings for the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2012 (9M'12) compared to 9M'11, driven by strong rebound in institutional debt business and the Cantor Commercial Real Estate (CCRE) segment, which experienced strong earnings from increased securitizations at tighter spreads. However, this improvement was partly offset by continuing decline in revenues and margins in the institutional equity business at Cantor and financial brokerage revenues at BGC for 9M'12. At BGC, financial services brokerage revenues, which exclude real estate brokerage, fell 20.6% and 11.9% for 3Q'12 and 9M'12, respectively, as all financial services asset classes experienced double-digit revenue decline. Financial brokerage revenues are being pressured by industry-wide trading volume decline across global financial markets and low volatility experienced in most asset classes. The decline in financial services brokerage revenues was offset, to some extent, by increased revenues from real estate brokerage. Still, pre-tax margins fell as compensation costs associated with real estate brokerage expansion remained high. Fitch believes that Cantor's institutional business and BGC's financial brokerage business will remain challenged in the medium term because of lower trading volume due to regulatory uncertainties and eurozone debt concerns, lower bid-ask spreads, and the low interest rate environment. Fitch will continue to monitor both businesses closely over the next few quarters. A material drop in revenues combined with margin compression at these segments, without a considerable increase in margins from other segments, could pressure Cantor and BGC's ratings. An important ratings consideration is whether Cantor is taking additional risk in its business, either via secured lending (repo) or by adding leverage, to increase profit margins. Fitch notes that Cantor's repo book continues to be backed by high-quality liquid assets. Additionally, Cantor has managed its balance sheet more conservatively. Leverage, both on a gross and net basis, has declined post-crisis. Fitch expects Cantor's leverage ratios to stay low given the uncertain economic outlook. Managing the balance sheet conservatively and within the articulated leverage levels is the key driver of Cantor's ratings. Liquidity is managed and stressed for potential outflows in an effort to account for highly volatile situations, using a maximum cumulative outflow (MCO) model. The goal is to maintain liquidity, at all times, in excess of the target reserve. In addition, a committed bank credit facility is in place to address any funding gaps that may arise from stressed situations. Cantor is holding an increased proportion of liquidity at its primary regulated broker-dealer subsidiaries in the U.S. and the U.K., in light of current volatile capital markets conditions and increased regulatory requirements. As a result, liquidity level at the parent level has relatively declined. Cantor does not have any senior unsecured debt maturing until 2015, which reduces near-term refinancing risk, although Fitch will monitor Cantor's repayment/refinancing plans with respect to outstanding debt, particularly as it relates to available cash and earnings generation as well as balance sheet and contingent liquidity risks associated with Cantor's commercial real estate securitization activities. At BGC, leverage, measured as gross debt to trailing 12 months (TTM) adjusted EBITDA, increased to 2.0x at Sept. 30, 2012, compared to 1.5x at year-end 2011. The increase was mainly driven by additional borrowings to finance real estate brokerage acquisitions and decline in EBITDA levels. Interest coverage, measured by adjusted EBITDA to interest expense, declined to 7.0x for TTM Sept. 30, 2012 from 9.6x at year-end 2011. Fitch expects leverage and interest coverage ratios to improve from current levels with the full integration of the real estate brokerage acquisitions. However, absent corresponding debt reductions, further declines in EBITDA levels could result in negative rating action. Cantor has embarked on an expansion plan that entails geographical expansion of select trading products. The plan also entails development of investment banking, commercial real estate (origination, underwriting, and securitization), and prime brokerage businesses. Fitch will follow Cantor as its expansion efforts evolve, and will pay close attention to revenue diversity, earnings generation, risk management and resource allocation (capital, personnel, and systems). Any significant risk taking in any of these businesses could have adverse rating implications. A number of non-core businesses are also part of the Cantor group (e.g. Cantor Gaming, Cantor Insurance, Cantor Index, Delivery.com) that bear little strategic relevance to the core business. Currently, several of these non-core businesses contribute marginally (if at all) to consolidated performance, with measured deployment of capital to date. Consequently, these ancillary businesses are not material ratings drivers at this juncture, although it is important to consider the extent to which these activities consume a portion of management's time and attention. Over time, however, one or more of these ancillary businesses could increase financial, operational or reputational risk to a magnitude that would result in negative rating actions. Furthermore, Fitch would expect non-core businesses to generate positive cash flow or be exited over the intermediate term, so as not to create a long-term drag on the financial and human capital invested. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES The following factors may have a negative impact on ratings: --If gross and net leverage ratios at Cantor trend materially higher than articulated levels; --Evidence of increased risk appetite in the repo or securities inventory book; --Significant growth, consistent operating losses leading to depletion of capital, and/or risk management or reputation issues at the non-core ancillary businesses; --Further deterioration in leverage and interest coverage ratios from current levels at BGC; --Change in regulation that materially impacts BGC's business model. Conversely, sustained profitability in core business segments supported by moderate risk appetite, low leverage, effective operational risk management, and sufficient capital and liquidity levels could lead to a Stable Rating Outlook. Formed in 1945, Cantor Fitzgerald L.P. (Cantor) is one of the few remaining private partnerships on Wall Street. Cantor operates its business predominantly on a distribution-based brokerage model. Cantor maintains focus on 'middle-market' clients, and offers them a marketplace for various financial instruments. Headquartered in New York City, Cantor has over 8,000 employees located in more than 60 offices and 20 countries. Cantor is owned by CF Group Management, Inc., the managing general partner, and several hundred limited partners. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2' --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'. BGC Partners Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2' --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Negative.