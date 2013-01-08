Jan 8 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded one class, affirmed 216 classes, and downgraded three classes from 37 structured finance collateralized debt obligations (SF CDOs) with exposure to various structured finance assets. The individual rating actions for each rated CDO are detailed in the report 'Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on 37 SF CDOs', dated Jan. 8, 2013. It can be found on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' by performing a title search or by using the link below. For further information and transaction research, please refer to 'www.fitchratings.com'. This review was conducted under the framework described in the reports 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' and 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs'. None of the transactions has been analyzed within a cash flow model framework, as the impact of structural features and excess spread, or conversely, principal proceeds being used to pay CDO liabilities and hedge payments, was determined to be minimal in the context of these CDO ratings. The rating of the class A-1 notes of Trainer Wortham First Republic CBO V Ltd. has been upgraded to 'CCsf' from 'Csf' to reflect improved credit enhancement (CE) levels as a result of continued deleveraging of the capital structure. The notes have received approximately $15.6 million in paydowns since the last review through principal amortization and excess spread due to a failing class A/B coverage test. For transactions where expected losses from distressed and defaulted assets in the portfolio (rated 'CCsf' and lower) already significantly exceed the credit enhancement (CE) level of the most senior class of notes, the probability of default for all classes of notes can be evaluated without factoring potential further losses from the remaining portion of the portfolios. Therefore, these transactions were not modeled using the Structured Finance Portfolio Credit Model (SF PCM). For nine transactions where expected losses from distressed assets did not significantly exceed the CE level of the senior class of notes, Fitch used the SF PCM to project future losses from the transaction's entire portfolio and compared credit enhancement of the classes to those loss rates. The three classes downgraded to 'Dsf' and 24 classes affirmed at 'Dsf' are non-deferrable classes that have and are expected to continue to experience interest payment shortfalls. Fitch does not assign Outlooks to classes rated 'CCCsf' and below. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the issuer, periodic trustee reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 3, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on 37 SF CDOs Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria