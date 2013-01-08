Overview
-- U.S.-based SunCoke Energy Inc. has announced plans to form a
master limited partnership, SunCoke Energy Partners L.P., which will
have an ownership interest in certain of its coke-making facilities.
-- We are assigning a 'BB-' corporate credit rating to SunCoke Energy
Partners L.P., the same corporate credit rating as SunCoke Energy Inc.
-- We are also assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery
rating to SunCoke Energy Partners L.P.'s proposed $150 million senior
unsecured notes due 2020.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that SunCoke's take or pay
contracts will allow it to maintain consolidated credit metrics that are in
line with the current rating, and that liquidity will remain adequate.
Rating Action
On Jan. 8, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-'
corporate credit rating to Lisle, Ill.-based SunCoke Energy Partners L.P.
(SXCP), a master limited partnership (MLP) in the metals and mining sector.
The outlook is stable.
We also assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating to the proposed $150 million
senior unsecured notes due 2020 co-issued by SXCP and SunCoke Energy Partners
Finance Co. The recovery rating on the proposed notes is '3', indicating our
expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment
default. The notes are being issued under Rule 144A without registration
rights.
Rationale
We base our rating on SXCP on a consolidated approach with it and its general
partner, parent SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC; BB-/Stable/--). Under the proposed
structure, SXCP will take a 65% interest in SXC's Haverhill and Middletown
coke-making facilities, located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and Middletown,
Ohio, respectively. SXC plans to own a general partner interest in SXCP, as
well as all of the MLP incentive distribution rights and a portion of units
representing limited partner interests in SXCP. Absent what we view as SXC's
strong level of support, SXCP's stand-alone credit profile is slightly lower
at 'B+'.
The rating reflects our view of SXCP and SXC's "weak" business risk and
"aggressive" financial risk. Our view of the business takes into consideration
that, as an independent producer of high-grade metallurgical (met) coke, SXCP
has limited operating diversity, very high customer concentration, cyclical
demand from customers, high capital requirements for new facilities, and a
limited operating diversity.
Our view of SXCP and SXC's aggressive financial risk profile is characterized
by relatively high consolidated book debt, estimated at $650 million at both
entities upon the close of the proposed transaction, and the potential that
SXCP and SXC will need to spend significant capital for new projects that
won't accrue benefits for several years. However, the consolidated entity has
adequate liquidity, in our view, to fund both its operations and capital
spending during the next couple of years, and it operates under take-or-pay
contracts that provide steady operating earnings and cash flow.
Our base case scenario anticipates that consolidated adjusted EBITDA in 2013
(including adjustments for pensions and operating leases) will be between $200
million and $250 million, compared with an estimated $260 million in 2012.
EBITDA generation in 2012 and 2013 benefits from production at the Middletown
coke facility that began operating in the fourth quarter of 2011, as well as
relatively stable earnings from SunCoke's other coke-making facilities,
slightly offset by weaker coal earnings. As a result, we estimate that
consolidated debt-to-EBITDA will be between 3x and 4x in 2012 and 2013, and
that adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-total-debt will be above 15%. In
addition, we estimate distribution coverage to be about 1.2x in 2013. We
consider these metrics to be in line with an aggressive financial risk profile.
Liquidity
Given our expectations, we view the company's liquidity position as
"adequate". Key aspects of our liquidity assessment include the following
expectations:
-- Liquidity sources, which primarily consist of FFO and availability on
SXC's revolving credit facility and SXCP's proposed revolving credit facility,
will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next two years;
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to
decline by 15%; and
-- Compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a
15% decline in EBITDA.
Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate total liquidity in excess of $500
million, consisting of at least $250 million of balance sheet cash, and close
to full availability on SXC's $150 million revolving credit facility and
SXCP's proposed $100 million revolving credit facility, aside from a small
amount of letters of credit outstanding.
We estimate that consolidated cash flow from operations should be between $125
million and $200 million annually in 2012 and 2013. This cash flow, along with
balance sheet cash, should cover estimated capital spending of between $75
million and $150 million in both years. We expect the MLP to make ongoing cash
distributions to its shareholders, estimated at approximately $50 million
annually; however, we expect liquidity to remain adequate, and do not expect
distributions to detract from the company's planned growth initiatives.
Covenants under SXC's bank agreements include a leverage test of 4.25x and an
interest coverage test of 2x. In addition, we expect SXCP's proposed revolver
will have a maximum leverage test of 4x. Given our operating expectations, we
believe SXCP and SXC will have adequate cushion under its covenants. SXCP
will not have any maturities until 2018, when its proposed revolving credit
facility matures.
Recovery analysis
The rating on SXCP's proposed $150 million senior unsecured notes is 'BB-',
the same as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the proposed
notes is '3', reflecting our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery
in the event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please
see the recovery report on SunCoke Energy Inc. and SunCoke Energy Partners
L.P., to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following the release of this
report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that SXCP and SXC will maintain
consolidated leverage between 3x and 4x and FFO-to-debt of above 15%, metrics
we consider to be in line with the 'BB-' rating. We also expect liquidity to
remain adequate to both fund the MLP's cash distributions and the company's
planned expansion projects.
We would lower the rating if consolidated leverage increased and stayed above
4x, which could happen if coal cash margins decline further, and if the
margins realized on its domestic coke business decline due to operating
inefficiencies. This could occur if SXC is unable to meet its annual operating
budget at any given facility, if steel markets deteriorate and the company's
customers push back on their contracts, or if its capital projects face delays
or cost overruns. A negative rating action could also occur if SXCP's ongoing
cash distribution requirements cause the company to increase its debt levels.
In addition, we could lower the rating on SXCP if we take a negative rating
action on its parent, SXC.
An upgrade is unlikely in the coming months, given SXCP and SXC's size, scope,
and aggressive capital plans. An upgrade may also be constrained in the near
term by SXCP's ongoing cash distribution requirements. However, longer term,
we would consider a positive rating action if the company demonstrates steady
operating performance, can maintain its operations to finance its growth
initiative without adding significant leverage, and is able to diversify its
customer base and operations.
Temporary telephone contact numbers: Marie Shmaruk (61-3-9631-2040); Megan
Johnston (917-715-3892)
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18,
2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In the Metals
Industry, June 22, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
New Ratings; Outlook Action
SunCoke Energy Partners L.P.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
SunCoke Energy Partners L.P.
SunCoke Energy Partners Finance Corp.
Senior Unsecured
US$150 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 BB-
Recovery Rating 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.