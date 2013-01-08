Overview -- U.S.-based SunCoke Energy Inc. has announced plans to form a master limited partnership, SunCoke Energy Partners L.P., which will have an ownership interest in certain of its coke-making facilities. -- We are assigning a 'BB-' corporate credit rating to SunCoke Energy Partners L.P., the same corporate credit rating as SunCoke Energy Inc. -- We are also assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to SunCoke Energy Partners L.P.'s proposed $150 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that SunCoke's take or pay contracts will allow it to maintain consolidated credit metrics that are in line with the current rating, and that liquidity will remain adequate. Rating Action On Jan. 8, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Lisle, Ill.-based SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. (SXCP), a master limited partnership (MLP) in the metals and mining sector. The outlook is stable. We also assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating to the proposed $150 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 co-issued by SXCP and SunCoke Energy Partners Finance Co. The recovery rating on the proposed notes is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default. The notes are being issued under Rule 144A without registration rights. Rationale We base our rating on SXCP on a consolidated approach with it and its general partner, parent SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC; BB-/Stable/--). Under the proposed structure, SXCP will take a 65% interest in SXC's Haverhill and Middletown coke-making facilities, located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and Middletown, Ohio, respectively. SXC plans to own a general partner interest in SXCP, as well as all of the MLP incentive distribution rights and a portion of units representing limited partner interests in SXCP. Absent what we view as SXC's strong level of support, SXCP's stand-alone credit profile is slightly lower at 'B+'. The rating reflects our view of SXCP and SXC's "weak" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. Our view of the business takes into consideration that, as an independent producer of high-grade metallurgical (met) coke, SXCP has limited operating diversity, very high customer concentration, cyclical demand from customers, high capital requirements for new facilities, and a limited operating diversity. Our view of SXCP and SXC's aggressive financial risk profile is characterized by relatively high consolidated book debt, estimated at $650 million at both entities upon the close of the proposed transaction, and the potential that SXCP and SXC will need to spend significant capital for new projects that won't accrue benefits for several years. However, the consolidated entity has adequate liquidity, in our view, to fund both its operations and capital spending during the next couple of years, and it operates under take-or-pay contracts that provide steady operating earnings and cash flow. Our base case scenario anticipates that consolidated adjusted EBITDA in 2013 (including adjustments for pensions and operating leases) will be between $200 million and $250 million, compared with an estimated $260 million in 2012. EBITDA generation in 2012 and 2013 benefits from production at the Middletown coke facility that began operating in the fourth quarter of 2011, as well as relatively stable earnings from SunCoke's other coke-making facilities, slightly offset by weaker coal earnings. As a result, we estimate that consolidated debt-to-EBITDA will be between 3x and 4x in 2012 and 2013, and that adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-total-debt will be above 15%. In addition, we estimate distribution coverage to be about 1.2x in 2013. We consider these metrics to be in line with an aggressive financial risk profile. Liquidity Given our expectations, we view the company's liquidity position as "adequate". Key aspects of our liquidity assessment include the following expectations: -- Liquidity sources, which primarily consist of FFO and availability on SXC's revolving credit facility and SXCP's proposed revolving credit facility, will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next two years; -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and -- Compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 15% decline in EBITDA. Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate total liquidity in excess of $500 million, consisting of at least $250 million of balance sheet cash, and close to full availability on SXC's $150 million revolving credit facility and SXCP's proposed $100 million revolving credit facility, aside from a small amount of letters of credit outstanding. We estimate that consolidated cash flow from operations should be between $125 million and $200 million annually in 2012 and 2013. This cash flow, along with balance sheet cash, should cover estimated capital spending of between $75 million and $150 million in both years. We expect the MLP to make ongoing cash distributions to its shareholders, estimated at approximately $50 million annually; however, we expect liquidity to remain adequate, and do not expect distributions to detract from the company's planned growth initiatives. Covenants under SXC's bank agreements include a leverage test of 4.25x and an interest coverage test of 2x. In addition, we expect SXCP's proposed revolver will have a maximum leverage test of 4x. Given our operating expectations, we believe SXCP and SXC will have adequate cushion under its covenants. SXCP will not have any maturities until 2018, when its proposed revolving credit facility matures. Recovery analysis The rating on SXCP's proposed $150 million senior unsecured notes is 'BB-', the same as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the proposed notes is '3', reflecting our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on SunCoke Energy Inc. and SunCoke Energy Partners L.P., to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following the release of this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that SXCP and SXC will maintain consolidated leverage between 3x and 4x and FFO-to-debt of above 15%, metrics we consider to be in line with the 'BB-' rating. We also expect liquidity to remain adequate to both fund the MLP's cash distributions and the company's planned expansion projects. We would lower the rating if consolidated leverage increased and stayed above 4x, which could happen if coal cash margins decline further, and if the margins realized on its domestic coke business decline due to operating inefficiencies. This could occur if SXC is unable to meet its annual operating budget at any given facility, if steel markets deteriorate and the company's customers push back on their contracts, or if its capital projects face delays or cost overruns. A negative rating action could also occur if SXCP's ongoing cash distribution requirements cause the company to increase its debt levels. In addition, we could lower the rating on SXCP if we take a negative rating action on its parent, SXC. An upgrade is unlikely in the coming months, given SXCP and SXC's size, scope, and aggressive capital plans. An upgrade is unlikely in the coming months, given SXCP and SXC's size, scope, and aggressive capital plans. An upgrade may also be constrained in the near term by SXCP's ongoing cash distribution requirements. However, longer term, we would consider a positive rating action if the company demonstrates steady operating performance, can maintain its operations to finance its growth initiative without adding significant leverage, and is able to diversify its customer base and operations.

Ratings List New Ratings; Outlook Action SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. SunCoke Energy Partners Finance Corp. Senior Unsecured US$150 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 BB- Recovery Rating 3