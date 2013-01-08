Jan 8 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'BBB' rating on $72.3 million California
Educational Facilities Authority revenue bonds issued on behalf of University of
Redlands (UR).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are an unsecured general obligation of UR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RATING AFFIRMED: The 'BBB' rating reflects the university's generally growing
enrollment levels and modest balance sheet cushion offset by operating margins
that reversed course in the past fiscal cycle.
INCONSISTENT OPERATING RESULTS: UR generated weaker than forecasted operating
margins for fiscal 2012 due to shortfalls in certain programs and expenses
outpacing revenue growth. Fitch expects active management of expenses in the
current year to improve margins going forward.
FINANCIAL STABILIZATION PLAN EXTENDED: UR revised its four year strategic
financial plan to five years due to weaker than expected operations in fiscal
2012 and general economic stress. Fitch notes recovery, culminating in balanced
operations, is predicated upon the university's ability to align enrollment
growth with associated expenses.
ENROLLMENT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BOLSTER OPERATIONS: Enrollment has grown to the
highest level in a decade as new programs have been added. Fitch expects that a
continued positive demand trend will lead to improvement in UR's operating
margin post fiscal 2013.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
INABILITY TO ALIGN DEMAND AND OPERATIONS: UR's continued inability to utilize
growing enrollment to demonstrably improve operating results will pressure the
current rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
In fiscal 2012, UR's operating margin, negative 4.8%, reversed the improvement
reflected in the two previous years. Fiscal 2012 results were weaker due to
lower than anticipated revenues from two programs lines (business and education)
and an increase in personnel related expenditures. The university's long
standing structural mismatch of revenues and expenditures has generated a
negative operating margin for eight of the last 10 years. The rating will be
pressured if the margin continues to deteriorate. Despite the aforementioned,
the university continues to generate a cash-basis surplus. In fiscal 2012 net
income available from operations provided adequate coverage of 1.5 times (x)
average annual debt service (AADS). AADS coverage and the moderate debt burden
(4.9%) are in line with other private colleges and universities rated in the
'BBB' category by Fitch.
UR's management team is committed to a five year strategic financial plan that
is expected to achieve break even to increasingly positive cash basis margins by
fiscal 2014. Fitch expects improvement in GAAP based margins during the same
time frame. The plan includes expense reduction and enrollment targets which
have generally improved since implementation in fiscal 2010. Fitch notes
consistent enrollment growth measured by full time equivalent (FTE) increases of
5% and 6.5% for fiscal 2011 and 2012, respectively, has failed to generate a
material improvement in operations. The university must demonstrate the ability
to align growth in enrollment along with financial resources by generating
discernible improvement in margins going forward.
Demand for UR has improved over time. Considering UR's heavy reliance (90.3%)
on student generated revenues, enrollment management is key to the university's
financial success. Enrollment levels measured both by FTE (4,190) and headcount
(4,956) are at a 10-year high. Demand for the college of arts and sciences
(CAS) is growing, however, applications have declined for the school of business
(business) and school of education (education). Business is instituting
scholarship programs to induce demand and expanding their recruitment to direct
mail for inquiry generation. Education continues to suffer from pressured
school district funding dampening job opportunities in the teaching profession.
However, two new academic offerings have experienced significant demand and
expanding classes in those disciplines is expected to increase student interest.
The new school of continuing studies (SCS), launched in spring 2011 is expected
to increase revenues for its non-degree granting programs. In addition to
certificate and continuing education programs, SCS will, this summer, offer core
requirement arts and science classes to attract students from larger public and
community college institutions. UR expects growth in revenues from these
classes to impact the fiscal 2014 operations. Fitch notes that management has
adjusted its budgetary expectations for fiscal 2013 based on fall 2012
enrollment and expects an improvement in the margin.
Liquidity remains stable. Fiscal 2012 available funds (unrestricted cash and
investments) declined slightly (from $40.3 million in 2011) to $38.6 million,
still providing moderate coverage of operating expenses (34.5%) and total debt
(44.8%). These levels are within the range of the other 'BBB' category private
colleges and universities, however marked decline of this metric could cause
rating pressure.
UR has roughly $86.2 million in aggregate debt outstanding of which $72.3
million is bonded debt and $7.9 million is bank debt on parity with the bonds.
The university refinanced outstanding bank debt of $5.2 million in fiscal 2012
and incurred new debt for a construction project in the amount of $2.5 million
in fiscal 2013. Associated maximum annual debt service (MADS) comprises 11.3%
of unrestricted operating revenues, which while slightly high, is acceptable for
the rating category. While the university has multiple foregoing capital
investment needs, UR expects to fund them internally or from gifts and
contributions. Fitch expects any future debt incurrence to be accompanied with
a level of resources sufficient for its repayment.
Originally founded in 1907 by members of the American Baptist Church, UR is a
non-sectarian private university. In addition to its main campus in Redlands,
California, the university also maintains seven satellite locations used by the
school of business, the school of education, and the new school of continuing
studies.