(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- On July 12, 2012, we stated that we would resolve the CreditWatch placements on our ratings on Dexia Municipal Agency's public-sector covered bonds by Jan. 11, 2013, the transition date for the implementation of our updated covered bonds counterparty criteria. -- We have reviewed the impact on the ratings of our updated criteria, but continue to review our assessment of the issuer's creditworthiness in light of the imminent sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to NEC, a new government-sponsored bank. -- On Dec. 31, 2012, the Dexia group outlined the shareholding structure and the deadline for the closing of the sale on Jan. 31, 2013. -- In our view, these developments may affect our assessment of the issuer's creditworthiness, from which we uplift the covered bond ratings. Our assessment of counterparty risk currently caps the covered bond ratings at one notch above our assessment of the issuer's creditworthiness. -- The covered bond ratings remain on CreditWatch negative to reflect the fact that our assessment of the issuer's creditworthiness may change following the sale, as well as execution risk associated with the timing of the sale. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placements by Feb. 15, 2013. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 9, 2013--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today kept on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Dexia Municipal Agency's public-sector covered bond program and related series of covered bonds (obligations foncieres) issued under the program (see list below). Our ratings on Dexia Municipal Agency's public-sector covered bond program and related series remain on CreditWatch negative to reflect a possible impact on our assessment of counterparty risk due to a possible change to our assessment of the issuer's creditworthiness following the sale. The ongoing CreditWatch placement also reflects execution risk associated with the timing of the sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to a new government-sponsored bank. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placements by Feb. 15, 2013, by which time we expect to have completed our review of the effect of the executed sale on the issuer's creditworthiness. The deadline for the closing of the sale is Jan. 31, 2013. On July 12, 2012, we lowered our ratings on Dexia Municipal Agency's covered bonds to 'AA+' from 'AAA', as our updated criteria for assessing counterparty risk in covered bonds became effective (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On Eight European Covered Bond Programs Following Counterparty Criteria Update," and "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). We kept our ratings on the covered bonds on CreditWatch negative to reflect counterparty risk and related cash flow risk resulting from hedges that would not support the maximum achievable ratings. The CreditWatch placements also reflected updates in our assessment of the issuer's creditworthiness in the context of Dexia Municipal Agency's restructuring. We stated that we would resolve the CreditWatch placements on our ratings on these covered bonds by Jan. 11, 2013, the transition date for the implementation of our updated counterparty criteria. We have now reviewed the ratings, but are currently reviewing our assessment of the issuer's creditworthiness in light of the imminent sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to a new government-sponsored bank. In our view, the sale may affect our assessment of the issuer's creditworthiness, from which we uplift the covered bond ratings. Our assessment of counterparty risk is the key constraint on the ratings. We understand that there are derivative agreements in place with unsubordinated termination payments and no replacement framework exists, that is consistent with current or previous Standard & Poor's counterparty criteria. The total notional amount of these derivative agreements represents significantly more than the 5% materiality threshold under our criteria. We see a risk that a swap counterparty could default while in-the-money, and be owed a substantial termination payment, which would be due immediately and would rank pari passu with covered bond payments. As of Dec. 31, 2012, this risk existed on derivative agreements with 23 different counterparties, and the largest exposure for a potential termination payment due to a single counterparty was approximately EUR1.4 billion. As a result of this risk, we would, in accordance with our counterparty criteria, cap the covered bond ratings at the higher of one notch above our assessment of Dexia Municipal Agency's creditworthiness or the issuer credit rating of the lowest rated counterparty. As there are some counterparties with low or no Standard & Poor's ratings, we would effectively cap the covered bond ratings at one notch above our assessment of Dexia Municipal Agency's creditworthiness. We are not taking immediate rating action to reflect this cap as we are reviewing our assessment of the issuer's creditworthiness in light of the imminent sale of Dexia Municipal Agency. On Dec. 31, 2012, the Dexia group published a press release outlining a Jan. 31, 2013, deadline for the closing of the sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to a new government-sponsored bank, to which Dexia has referred in its publication as "Nouvel Etablissement de Credit" (NEC). NEC will be owned initially by the French state (AA+/Negative/A-1+; shareholding of 75%); Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC; AA+/Negative/A-1+; shareholding of 20%); and La Banque Postale (LBP; A+/Negative/A-1; shareholding of 5%). LBP will have an option to increase its shareholding to up to 33%. However, the French government will remain the majority shareholder through the combination of its direct shareholding and that of CDC. On Dec. 28, 2012, the European Commission granted approval for the proposed sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to NEC. As part of the CreditWatch resolutions, we will review our assessment of Dexia Municipal Agency's creditworthiness. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements on Dexia Municipal Agency's public-sector covered bonds by Feb. 15, 2013. All else remaining the same, we would expect to cap the ratings at one notch above our assessment of the creditworthiness of Dexia Municipal Agency due to counterparty risk. The change to our assessment of DMA's creditworthiness is likely to be positive, and would therefore at least partially offset the negative rating impact of counterparty risk. In our view, there remains execution risk in the proposed sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to NEC. If the sale does not take place within the announced timeframe, we will resolve the counterparty criteria element of the CreditWatch placements based on our current view of Dexia Municipal Agency's creditworthiness. This would result in a downgrade of five notches to 'A-', assuming all else remains the same. RATINGS LIST Rating Program/ To From Country: Covered bond type Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative Dexia Municipal Agency AA+/Watch Neg AA+/Watch Neg France: Legislation-Enabled Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Obligations Foncieres) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)