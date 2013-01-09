Jan 9 - Fitch Ratings has published its 'Media and Entertainment Stats Quarterly' report. This report provides a summary of operating performance, credit metrics, and liquidity positions of the companies in the U.S. media & entertainment sector, as well as key credit strengths and concerns. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'2013 Media & Entertainmen Outlook' (Dec. 13, 2012); --'Credit Encyclo-Media Volume V: Fitch's Comprehensive Analysis of the U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector' (Sept. 13, 2012); --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 08, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Media and Entertainment Stats Quarterly -- Third-Quarter 2012 2013 Media and Entertainment Outlook Credit Encyclo-Media Volume V: Fitch's Comprehensive Analysis of the U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector Corporate Rating Methodology