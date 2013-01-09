Jan 9 - The rating action referenced in Fitch Ratings' Jan. 7, 2013, press release (Fitch to Upgrade Bon Secours Health System Revs to 'AA-/F1+'), is effective today (Jan. 9, 2013). Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria', Feb. 28, 2012; --'Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds', July 20, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds