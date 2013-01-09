Jan 9 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on DISH Network Corp. (DISH)(BB-/Positive/--) are not
immediately affected by DISH Network's unsolicited offer to purchase Clearwire
Corp. (CCC/Watch Pos/--). The proposal consists of purchasing certain spectrum
assets from Clearwire for $2.2 billion, entering into a commercial agreement
with Clearwire, acquiring up to all of Clearwire's common stock for $3.30 per
share, and providing Clearwire with network build-out financing.
We believe there are meaningful hurdles to DISH completing the transaction as
proposed, including opposition by Sprint Nextel Corp. (B+/Watch Pos/--), which
currently owns over 50% of Clearwire, and stipulations in its existing
Equityholders' Agreement. We do not view the proposal as a clear articulation
of DISH's wireless strategy, and believe it is the first step in a potentially
long process that could involve further negotiations with Clearwire and
possible partnerships with other operators. If the unsolicited bid results
only in the sale of spectrum to DISH, we believe the company can meet this
with cash on hand. As of Sept. 30, 2012, cash and short-term investments at
DISH totaled approximately $6.4 billion. Pro forma for the company's $1.5
billion debt issuance and special dividend in December 2012, cash balances are
closer to $7.5 billion. However, in our view, given the aforementioned
obstacles to the Clearwire proposal, there is still uncertainty regarding a
definite partner and future network build-out costs related to DISH's
long-term wireless strategy. As a result, we could revise the rating outlook
back to stable if these latest developments lead to a prolonged delay in the
articulation of a clear plan by DISH regarding its wireless initiatives.