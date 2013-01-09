Jan 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Great-West Lifeco
(TSE:GWO) including the holding company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A+' and all outstanding senior debt and hybrid issues, as well as the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of all operating subsidiaries at 'AA'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings rationale is based upon the company's consistently strong and stable
core insurance earnings; strong competitive position in the Canadian market;
conservative investment profile; and overall actuarial liability profile that is
not heavily exposed to the equity markets. Offsetting these positives are the
company's relatively high use of financial leverage and the ongoing
underperformance of Putnam Investments (Putnam), which has strained overall
earnings levels and has caused fixed-charge coverage to remain at depressed
levels for some time.
Fitch views positively GWO's solid core insurance earnings performance as it
drives and supports the company's financial flexibility and consolidated
risk-based capital position. Fitch believes this performance is reflective of
the company's conservative risk appetite which has resulted in lower-risk
product design, pricing discipline, strict asset-liability matching, and
management of key earnings drivers such as expenses and persistency.
Additionally Fitch views the Canadian life insurance market as inherently less
risky than the U.S. life market due to greater pricing rationality and less
aggressive product guarantees. Operating earnings in the first nine months of
2012 were CAD1.5 billion, up 4.6% from the same period in 2011. Operating return
on equity on a trailing four quarter basis was 16.1%, above the company's
long-term target of 15%.
Fitch believes GWO's investment performance is a reflection of its conservative
investment policies and underwriting standards as well as its asset/liability,
liquidity and investment skills. By policy, the company does not invest in
below-investment-grade (BIG) credits, and therefore reported exposure in this
category consists of 'fallen angels,' including privately placed issues with
strong covenant protection. BIGs totaled CAD1.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2012, or
1.5% of bond investments. At CAD2.6 billion in total investment provisions,
Fitch believes that GWO is well-provisioned for future credit loss and that
future impairments in excess of actuarial reserve provisions are likely to
remain within manageable levels and ratings expectations.
Fitch believes GWO's actuarial liabilities are relatively insensitive to equity
markets, due to the avoidance of riskier enhancements to individual segregated
funds. The company's primary exposure to equity markets is through Putnam.
At Sept. 30, 2012 GWO's financial leverage was 21% and GAAP earnings-based
interest and preferred dividend coverage was approximately 6.5 times (x).
Key rating triggers for GWO's ratings that could lead to a downgrade include:
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position with no plans
or ability to rectify. This would include the U.S. risk-based capital ratio
falling below 400% and MCCSR ratios falling below 200%;
--Increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase in total leverage to
over 35%;
--Sizable goodwill impairment on Canada Life or London Life acquisitions;
--Acquisitions outside GWO's historical risk preferences or expertise, or any
other material changes in risk appetite for the company;
--Reduction in Power Financial Corporation's ownership stake in GWO.
Fitch considers an upgrade of GWO's ratings in the near to intermediate term
unlikely.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Great-West Lifeco, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--6.14% senior debentures due March 21, 2018 at 'A';
--4.65% senior debentures due Aug. 13, 2020 at 'A';
--6.74% senior debentures due Nov. 24, 2031 at 'A';
--6.67% senior debentures due March 21, 2033 at 'A';
--5.998% senior debentures due Nov. 16, 2039 at 'A';
--Series F, 5.9% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';
--Series G, 5.2% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';
--Series H, 4.85% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';
--Series I, 4.5% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';
--Series J, 6% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';
--Series L, 5.65% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';
--Series M, 5.80% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';
--Series N, 3.65% non-cumulative first preferred shares 'BBB+';
--Series P, 5.4% non-cumulative first preferred shares rated 'BBB+';
--Series Q, 5.0% non-cumulative first preferred shares rated 'BBB+';
--Series R, 4.8% non-cumulative first preferred shares rated 'BBB+'.
GWL&A Financial Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
Canada Life Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
Great-West Life Assurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'.
Canada Life Assurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';
--6.4% subordinated debentures due Dec. 11, 2028 at 'A+'.
Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
London Life Insurance Company;
Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'AA'.
Great-West Lifeco Finance (Delaware) LP
--5.691% subordinated debentures due 2067 at 'BBB+';
--7.127% subordinated debentures due 2068 at 'BBB+'.
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP
--6.625% deferrable debentures due Nov. 15, 2034 at 'BBB+'.
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP II
--7.153% subordinated debentures due 2046 at 'BBB+'.
Canada Life Capital Trust
--Series B, 7.529% senior debentures due June 30, 2052 at 'A'.