Jan 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'B-' senior
unsecured debt issue rating on Denver-based Kodiak Oil & Gas, and at the same
time assigned its 'B-' issue rating (one notch lower than the corporate credit
rating) to the company's proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2021.
The senior unsecured recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation of
modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'B'
corporate credit rating on Kodiak and positive outlook are unaffected. The
exploration and production company intends to use proceeds to refinance
borrowings under its creditfacility.
The ratings on Kodiak Oil & Gas reflect our view of its "aggressive" financial
risk profile, "vulnerable" business risk profile, and "adequate" liquidity
assessment. These assessments reflect the company's relatively small asset
base and production levels, lack of geographical diversification, and high
spending levels in excess of projected operating cash flows. In addition, our
assessment also includes the company's significant exposure to strong crude
oil prices, a favorable cost structure, and a solid resource play acreage
position.
For the complete recovery analysis, see the Standard & Poor's recovery report
on Kodiak following this release on RatingsDirect.
RATINGS LIST
Kodiak Oil & Gas
Corporate credit rating B/Positive/--
Senior unsecured debt rating B-
Recovery rating 5
New Ratings
Proposed $300 mil sr unsecd notes due 2021 B-
Recovery rating 5