Jan 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'B-' senior unsecured debt issue rating on Denver-based Kodiak Oil & Gas, and at the same time assigned its 'B-' issue rating (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2021. The senior unsecured recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'B' corporate credit rating on Kodiak and positive outlook are unaffected. The exploration and production company intends to use proceeds to refinance borrowings under its creditfacility. The ratings on Kodiak Oil & Gas reflect our view of its "aggressive" financial risk profile, "vulnerable" business risk profile, and "adequate" liquidity assessment. These assessments reflect the company's relatively small asset base and production levels, lack of geographical diversification, and high spending levels in excess of projected operating cash flows. In addition, our assessment also includes the company's significant exposure to strong crude oil prices, a favorable cost structure, and a solid resource play acreage position. For the complete recovery analysis, see the Standard & Poor's recovery report on Kodiak following this release on RatingsDirect. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of Oil And Gas Exploration and Production Companies, Sept. 14, 2012 -- Recovery Price Deck For Exploration And Production Companies Revised, Sept. 14, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 Temporary contact number: Susan Ding (516-680-8119); Paul Harvey (914-539-1288) RATINGS LIST Kodiak Oil & Gas Corporate credit rating B/Positive/-- Senior unsecured debt rating B- Recovery rating 5 New Ratings Proposed $300 mil sr unsecd notes due 2021 B- Recovery rating 5