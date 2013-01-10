Jan 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to DIRECTV Holding LLC's
(DTVH) proposed offering of $750 million unsecured notes. DTVH is a wholly owned
indirect subsidiary of DIRECTV. Proceeds from the offering are expected
to be used for general corporate purposes including a distribution to DIRECTV in
support of its share repurchase program and other general corporate purposes.
DTVH's issuer default rating is 'BBB-' and the Rating Outlook is Stable. As of
Sept. 30, 2012 DTVH had approximately $17.2 billion of debt outstanding.
The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by DIRECTV and DTVH's
material domestic subsidiaries. The notes will rank pari passu with DTVH's
existing senior unsecured debt (including its senior revolving credit facility).
Additionally the guarantees rank equally with the respective guarantor's senior
unsecured indebtedness.
The issuance is in line with DIRECTV's overall financial strategy and Fitch's
expectations. DIRECTV's financial strategy remains consistent and is focused on
returning capital to its shareholders in the form of share repurchases and
maintaining a 2.5x long-term leverage target. Consolidated credit protection
metrics are aligned with Fitch's expectations and the current rating category.
In line with the company's financial strategy, total debt outstanding as of
Sept. 30, 2012 increased 27.5% relative to year end 2011 to approximately $17.2
billion. Consolidated leverage increased to 2.29x as of the latest-twelve-month
(LTM) period ended Sept. 30, 2012, while leverage increased to 2.4x forma for
the issuance.
Through the first nine months of 2012 DIRECTV has repurchased 82 million of its
shares for $3.9 billion. As of Sept. 30, 2012 approximately $3.0 billion of
capacity remains on the current share repurchase authorization.
Key Rating Drivers
The key rating factors that support the rating include:
--DTVH's size, scale and strong competitive position of DTVH's operations as the
second largest multi-channel video programming distributor (MVPD) in the United
States with nearly 20 million video subscribers as of Sept. 30, 2012;
--The growth prospects of DIRECTV's Latin American (DTVLA) business segment;
--Additionally the ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation for continued
generation of free cash flow (before dividends to DIRECTV) and the company's
high level of financial flexibility within the existing ratings category;
--These considerations, along with the DIRECTV's 2.5x long-term leverage target,
the DIRECTV guaranty and an operating strategy primarily focused on targeting
high-value subscribers and controlling subscriber churn, strongly position the
company's credit profile within the current rating.
Fitch believes there is adequate flexibility within the current ratings to
accommodate ongoing risks to its business including weak macro-economic trends,
increasing programming costs, technology evolution and unrelenting competitive
pressures. Notwithstanding its video centric service offering, DTVH has a
strong competitive position. However, video services within the United States
are a mature product with, in Fitch's opinion, limited revenue and subscriber
growth potential.
Based on Fitch's expectation for continued free cash flow (FCF), Fitch believes
DIRECTV's overall financial flexibility and liquidity position is strong. Fitch
acknowledges that DIRECTV's share repurchase authorization represents a
significant use of cash, however Fitch believes that the company has the
flexibility to reduce the level of share repurchases should the operating
environment materially change in order to maximize flexibility. On consolidated
basis, the company generated nearly $2.5 billion of FCF during the LTM period
ended Sept. 30, 2012. Fitch anticipates modest free cash flow growth driven by
mid-single digit revenue growth along with stable EBITDA margins and consistent
capital spending in the range of $2.5 billion annually.
In addition to free cash flow generation the company's liquidity position is
supported by the collective available borrowing capacity under its $2.5 billion
revolver (Consisting of a $1.0 billion revolving credit facility maturing Feb.
2016 and a $1.5 billion revolver maturing Sept. 2017. As of Sept. 30, 2012 all
of which was available) and $2.4 billion of cash as of Sept. 30, 2012. The
company's favorable maturity schedule also adds to its overall financial
flexibility. As of Sept. 30, 2012, DTVH's next scheduled maturity is not until
2014 when $1.0 billion of senior unsecured notes will mature.
Any ratings concerns center on DTVH's ability to adapt to the evolving
competitive landscape and weak economic and housing formation conditions.
Ratings also factor the company's lack of revenue diversity and narrow product
offering relative to its cable MSO and telephone company competition. In Fitch's
view DTVH's ability to innovate its video service to, among other things,
establish a path to become more IP-video enabled is critical for the company to
control subscriber churn and subscriber retention spending, grow video ARPU and
expand operating margins. The ratings also incorporate Fitch's belief that
DTVH's satellite infrastructure can put the company at a competitive
disadvantage relative to its competition's respective technology and network
positions as video content is increasingly consumed over alternate platforms and
devices.
What Could Trigger a Positive Rating Action:
--Assumption of a more conservative financial strategy, in the absence of any
material erosion of the operating profile of DIRECTV's U.S. business segment,
that would reduce leverage to 2.0x on sustainable basis.
--The growing importance of the DIRECTV's Latin American segment, in terms of
revenue, EBITDA and FCF generation will lead to positive rating actions holding
the operating profile of the company's US business constant.
What Could Trigger a Negative Rating Action:
--A change in the existing guaranty structure or a sale of DIRECTV's ownership
stake in DTVLA.
--Adoption of a weaker leverage target or an event such as a debt-financed
dividend or leveraging transaction that increases leverage higher than 3.5x in
the absence of a creditable de-leveraging plan.