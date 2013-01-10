Overview -- Independent U.S. oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company and master limited partnership (MLP) Atlas Resource Partners L.P. (Atlas) is planning to issue $250 million of senior unsecured notes. -- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to the company. We are assigning a 'B-' issue rating and '5' recovery rating to Atlas' proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2021. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Atlas' leverage will remain moderate, providing a mitigant to the risks that are associated with the E&P MLP structure and its high weighting to natural gas. Rating Action On Jan. 10, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Philadelphia, Pa.-based Atlas Resource Partners L.P. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue rating (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating) to Atlas Resource Finance Corp. and Atlas Energy Holdings Operating Co. LLC's proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2021. We also assigned a '5' recovery rating to the notes, indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The two companies are subsidiaries of Atlas, and the company will use proceeds from the transaction to fund repayment of existing debts and for general corporate purposes. Rationale The ratings on Atlas reflect its small, predominantly natural gas reserve and production base, sizable distributions to unit-holders under its structure as a master limited partnership and limited reserve replacement history. The ratings also reflect the volatility and capital intensive nature of the oil and gas industry. These weaknesses are adequately offset at the rating level by moderate debt leverage, relatively low operating risk related to multiple onshore U.S. basins, and a willingness to use equity to fund acquisitions. Standard & Poor's characterizes Atlas' business risk profile as "vulnerable", its financial risk profile as "aggressive" and its liquidity as "adequate". Following multiple acquisitions completed in 2012, Atlas has approximately 898 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (bcfe) of proved reserves and daily production of approximately 132 million cubic feet of gas equivalent (mmcfe), which is comparable with similarly rated peers. Natural gas accounts for 81% of reserves which we view as relatively unfavorable because of the lackluster gas price outlook, and 51% are categorized as proved-developed, the least risky category. Atlas' historical operating costs (lease operating expense, production tax and transportation) were relatively low at $1.19 per thousand cubic feet of gas equivalent (mcfe) in the first nine months of 2012, reflecting gas-weighted production concentrated in the prolific Barnett shale formation. We expect costs to improve as the company adds new production and that its reserve replacement will be adequate as the company develops its extensive sizable proved-undeveloped reserves. We view Atlas' partnership management business, through which it drills and manages wells on behalf of investors, as improving profitability and providing an attractive source of funding. Atlas derives about 54% of its pro forma production from the Barnett shale and Marble Falls formations in the Ft. Worth Basin (Texas), where the company has a sizable acreage position. Remaining pro forma production comes mainly from Appalachia, including Marcellus shale wells. Atlas also has acreage covering the Mississippi Lime formation in Oklahoma and Utica shale in Ohio. We expect the company to focus in the near term on increasing oil and natural gas liquids production through relatively low risk development of Ft. Worth Basin properties and drilling more prospective wells in the Mississippi Lime and Utica. The financial risk profile is aggressive, driven primarily by Atlas' status as an MLP, which creates an incentive to maintain and increase distributions to unit-holders. We note Atlas' willingness to issue equity to fund acquisitions favorably, but view distributions as a relatively inflexible demand on cash flow. Debt leverage is moderate for the rating at 3.4x debt to EBITDA, pro forma for 2012 acquisitions. Debt for this calculation includes Standard & Poor's typical adjustments. We expect debt leverage to decline to about 3.1x at the end of 2013. At our price deck, (which for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is $80 in 2013 and $75 in 2014 and thereafter and for natural gas is $3.00 in 2013, and $3.50 in 2014 and thereafter), we think Atlas will generate approximately $150 million funds from operations (FFO) in 2013, benefiting from increased production and cost reduction. Assumed 2013 capital expenditures of $170 million and unit-holder distributions of approximately $100 million will exceed internally generated cash flow, with the difference funded with credit facility borrowings. Atlas will have approximately $300 million available under its credit facility pro forma for 2012 acquisitions and the notes issuance. The borrowing base was raised to $410 million in December; we expect it to be reduced to about $380 million following the notes issuance. Atlas has a significant portion of its expected production hedged through 2017, providing meaningful cashflow protection. Liquidity We characterize Atlas' liquidity as adequate. Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We project that 2013 funds from operations will approximate $150 million; -- We assume a 2013 capital budget for the company of about $170 million; -- We assume distributions to unit-holders of approximately $100 million in 2013. -- We expect the company to have a borrowing base of approximately $380 million with $300 million available pro forma for 2012 acquisitions and the proposed notes issuance. -- We expect that Atlas will fund its 2013 cash flow deficit of approximately $120 million with borrowings under the credit facility. -- We view management's strong track record of attracting investment partnership funding and issuing equity as favorable for Atlas' liquidity. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Atlas to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Atlas' leverage will remain moderate, providing a mitigant to the risks that are associated with the E&P MLP structure and its high weighting to natural gas. We would consider a downgrade if Atlas faces constrained liquidity, or if debt to EBITDA increases to 4.75x. We would consider an upgrade if Atlas is able to substantially increase reserves and production while maintaining leverage at or below 3x, manage capital spending closer to its operating cash flows, and maintain adequate liquidity. Temporary telephone contact number: Ben Tsocanos (203-800-5146) Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Action Atlas Resource Partners L.P. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings Atlas Energy Holdings Operating Co. LLC Atlas Resource Finance Corp. Senior Unsecured US$250 mil sr unsecd nts due 2021 B- Recovery Rating 5