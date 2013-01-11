(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 11 - Rising mobile data usage has spurred growth in the telecom sector and new content, the explosion of mobile applications, the evolution of smartphones and tablets, and connected machine-to-machine applications will likely support demand for mobile data services in the next few years, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a published report titled "Latin American Telecom Operators Are Likely To Profit From Rising Demand And New 4G Wireless Technology." In Latin America, about 15%-16% of the population uses smartphones, which is low compared with other developed markets, but sales are climbing rapidly. "Given customers' massive use of data, we believe it is just a matter of time before mobile broadband subscriptions rise also," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Marcela Duenas. Industry experts expect that by 2017, 55% of new handsets in the region will be smartphones. Mobile broadband penetration in Latin America is only 12%, or 47 million broadband users out of nearly 662 million mobile subscribers during the second quarter of 2012. However, mobile data traffic in the region will grow at a 79% compound annual growth rate from 2011 to 2016, according to Cisco Systems Inc. These trends create an opportunity for telecom operators to boost their revenues, provided that they're able to invest in the network upgrades and technology required to cope with the higher data usage. In the long run, this spending could affect some ratings though. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)