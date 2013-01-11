Jan 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' rating on the following series of bonds issued on behalf of University of Tampa (UT): --$77.6 million Higher Educational Facilities Financing Authority bonds, series 2012A; --$41.1 million City of Tampa, Florida bonds, series 2006. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are essentially secured by all unrestricted funds of UT. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: The 'BBB' rating primarily reflects UT's track-record of positive operating performance, which is supported by healthy enrollment trends and regularly delivers adequate debt service coverage. Credit risks include limited revenue diversity, high debt burden, and exposure to variable rate debt. HISTORICALLY POSITIVE OPERATING PERFORMANCE: Prudent financial management and conservative budgeting coupled with consistently favorable enrollment trends have supported year-over-year generation of favorable financial results. DEMAND TRENDS MITIGATE TUITION DEPENDENCE: The diversity of UT's revenue stream is highly limited, with student charges regularly contributing to over 95% of total operating revenues. Concern is partially offset by the university's good demand profile and healthy enrollment trends. HIGH BUT MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: UT's high debt burden is tempered by the consistent generation of adequate debt service coverage from net operating income. Further, UT's lack of any long-term debt plans in the near term should allow its existing debt burden to moderate over time. EXPOSURE TO VARIABLE RATE DEBT: While the structure of the university's debt portfolio is relatively aggressive for the 'BBB' rating category, Fitch believes UT is adequately positioned to effectively manage its debt obligations. CREDIT PROFILE The 'BBB' rating is fundamentally linked to UT's ability to register favorable operating margins, which have been positive in each of the past five fiscal years, including 12.1% in fiscal 2012. Favorable financial results reflect management's ability to prudently manage expenditure growth while growing student-generated revenues, the university's primary revenue stream (97.2% of fiscal 2012 unrestricted operating revenues). Revenues derived from student charges have benefited from continual enrollment growth over the past few years, with total headcount enrollment growing by 19.2% since fall 2008 to 6,912 in fall 2012. Fitch views the university's growing applicant pool and relatively stable-to-upward trending number of matriculating students across its freshmen, transfer, and graduate student body populations as a credit positive. The reinvestment of operating surpluses has contributed to steady growth in the university's financial cushion. Available funds, defined as cash and investments less certain restricted net assets, totaled $62.6 million at fiscal year-end 2012, which represented an impressive 34.1% increase over fiscal 2010 levels. Despite the sizeable growth, UT's liquidity remains adequate for the 'BBB' category, as fiscal 2012 available funds represented 49.5% and 39.9% of operating expenses and pro forma long-term debt, respectively. Investment in capital assets over the past few years has resulted in periodic debt issuance. Pro forma maximum annual debt service of $13.6 million, which assumes a 3% interest rate on UT's variable rate debt and includes payments on non-cancellable operating leases, represented 9.4% of unrestricted fiscal 2012 operating revenues. While Fitch considers this level of debt burden to be relatively high, concern is partially offset by UT's consistent generation of adequate debt service coverage from net operating income (2.4x in fiscal 2012). Fitch expects the university's debt burden to moderate over time, as management does not plan to issue any long-term debt in the near term. The university's debt portfolio includes two direct bank placements (DBPs) representing 21.6% of total outstanding bonds ($27.3 million). One of the DBPs ($7.3 million outstanding) is in fixed-rate mode with a fully amortizing principal schedule through maturity (April 2018). The second DPB is in an indexed floating rate with a 20-year maturity due on May 1, 2032. Though only $500,000 had been drawn at the end of fiscal 2012, management expects to fully draw on the maximum amount of the loan ($20 million) to help fund the construction of a new residence hall. As such, Fitch conservatively included the full amount in its calculation of pro forma long-term debt. Management plans to repay debt principal on the second DPB through periodic installment payments as to avoid a bullet maturity at the end of the loan term, which is viewed favorably by Fitch. Based on the strength of UT's operating margins, Fitch believes the university has some flexibility to absorb unfavorable movement in interest rates while continuing to generate healthy financial results. There is some concern regarding the potential for debt repayment on an accelerated timeframe should the covenant package be violated. This concern is somewhat muted by UT's healthy headroom under the financial covenants included in the bank loan documents and satisfactory liquidity relative to outstanding DBPs. Fitch will continue to closely monitor this aspect of the credit.